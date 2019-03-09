Martin Truex Jr. is a Jersey kid, but he does just fine out West.
Since the start of the 2017 NASCAR Cup season, Truex has thrived on tracks in Las Vegas, California and Arizona. In 12 races the past the past two-plus years at Auto Club Speedway, ISM Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway, he has won three times and earned nine top-10 finishes and eight top-fives.
He finished outside the top 15 only once.
Those are encouraging signs for the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate heading into Sunday’s race at ISM’s tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix. He’ll start ninth in the 36-car field.
“We are looking forward to getting to Phoenix this weekend. Regardless of what aero package we run there, you’re always looking for the same things from the car. You’ve got to turn in the center and be able to have really good drive off,” the 2017 NASCAR Cup champion said in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyoto Camry.
In the first of two Phoenix races last year, Truex won the pole and finished fifth. His best finish in Arizona was third place in November 2017.
“We’ve had some good runs there the past few years — obviously winning the pole last year and being up front leading laps,” he said. “It will be fun to get to our first sort of short track of the year and see where we’re at there after a couple of 1.5-mile tracks.”
His average starting position at ISM is 12.5, his average finish 16.4.
Truex is in his first year with Gibbs, a team that has had success in Phoenix. Gibbs drivers have won four times there, most recently Kyle Busch in November.
Truex has had a solid if unspectacular start with Gibbs this year. He is eighth in the driver standings after three of 36 races. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he got caught up in a late multicar wreck that sent him to a 35th-place finish.
He has bounced back with back-to-back top-10s, but he’s led only a total of four laps this year..
Last week, he finished eighth in Las Vegas.
