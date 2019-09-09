Rowan University Football Scrimmage

Rowan University kicked off its football season with a 38-28 loss to Widener on Saturday night.

LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph H.S.) had a team-leading 11 tackles in the loss. DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had eight tackles, including a sack. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had four tackles and a pass breakup, and DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) had four tackles and two breakups. DL Stephen Haynes (Millville) had two tackles. 

For Widener, OL Tyler White (Egg Harbor Township) started at right guard and helped the offense gain 370 yards. DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) made three tackles. 

DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a tackle in Florida Atlantic's 48-14 loss to Central Florida. 

LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had three tackles, including half a sack, in Albany's 45-3 win over Bryant.

DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had three tackles, including half a sack, in Central Connectuct State's 40-37 win over Merrimack. 

DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had four tackles, including one for a loss, and two quarterback hurries in Sacred Heart's 30-10 win over Bucknell. His twin, A'laam Horne (St. Joseph), had four tackles. LB CJ LaFragola (St. Joseph) had a tackle. OL Nick Carnesale (Hammonton) and JD DiRenzo (St. Joseph) helped Sacred Heart gain 507 yards of total offense. For Bucknell, Noah Sansalone (Vineland) started on the offensive line and helped his team get 311 total yards. 

RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 35 yards on eight carries in San Diego's 38-35 loss to UC Davis.

LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had three tackles in Villanova's 38-10 win over Lehigh. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) averaged 44 yards on five punts, including two inside the 20-yard line and a long of 50. He also averaged 63 yards on seven kickoffs with three touchbacks. 

QB Matt Harris (Middle Township) completed 7 of 20 passes for 142 yards and an interception in Gettysburg's 41-10 loss to Bridgewater. He also had a 24-yard run. 

