Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Michael Mascioli, of Hammonton, who played for St. Joseph High School, during a drill at Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rowan University kicked off its football season with a 38-28 loss to Widener on Saturday night.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph H.S.) had a team-leading 11 tackles in the loss. DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had eight tackles, including a sack. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had four tackles and a pass breakup, and DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) had four tackles and two breakups. DL Stephen Haynes (Millville) had two tackles.
For Widener, OL Tyler White (Egg Harbor Township) started at right guard and helped the offense gain 370 yards. DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) made three tackles.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a tackle in Florida Atlantic's 48-14 loss to Central Florida.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had three tackles, including half a sack, in Albany's 45-3 win over Bryant.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had three tackles, including half a sack, in Central Connectuct State's 40-37 win over Merrimack.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had four tackles, including one for a loss, and two quarterback hurries in Sacred Heart's 30-10 win over Bucknell. His twin, A'laam Horne (St. Joseph), had four tackles. LB CJ LaFragola (St. Joseph) had a tackle. OL Nick Carnesale (Hammonton) and JD DiRenzo (St. Joseph) helped Sacred Heart gain 507 yards of total offense. For Bucknell, Noah Sansalone (Vineland) started on the offensive line and helped his team get 311 total yards.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 35 yards on eight carries in San Diego's 38-35 loss to UC Davis.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had three tackles in Villanova's 38-10 win over Lehigh. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) averaged 44 yards on five punts, including two inside the 20-yard line and a long of 50. He also averaged 63 yards on seven kickoffs with three touchbacks.
QB Matt Harris (Middle Township) completed 7 of 20 passes for 142 yards and an interception in Gettysburg's 41-10 loss to Bridgewater. He also had a 24-yard run.
091019_gal_drj (46)
091019_gal_drj (30)
091019_gal_drj (42)
091019_gal_drj (45)
091019_gal_drj (31)
091019_gal_drj (15)
091019_gal_drj (40)
091019_gal_drj (26)
091019_gal_drj (36)
091019_gal_drj (7)
091019_gal_drj (12)
091019_gal_drj (49)
091019_gal_drj (4)
091019_gal_drj (8)
091019_gal_drj (41)
091019_gal_drj (50)
091019_gal_drj (52)
091019_gal_drj (48)
091019_gal_drj (9)
091019_gal_drj (2)
091019_gal_drj (13)
091019_gal_drj (20)
091019_gal_drj (33)
091019_gal_drj (32)
091019_gal_drj (25)
091019_gal_drj (28)
091019_gal_drj (51)
091019_gal_drj (11)
091019_gal_drj (37)
091019_gal_drj (39)
091019_gal_drj (38)
091019_gal_drj (17)
091019_gal_drj (34)
091019_gal_drj (10)
091019_gal_drj (16)
091019_gal_drj (21)
091019_gal_drj (27)
091019_gal_drj (1)
091019_gal_drj (29)
091019_gal_drj (3)
091019_gal_drj (5)
091019_gal_drj (18)
091019_gal_drj (35)
091019_gal_drj (22)
091019_gal_drj (47)
091019_gal_drj (44)
091019_gal_drj (24)
091019_gal_drj (6)
091019_gal_drj (19)
091019_gal_drj (23)
091019_gal_drj (14)
091019_gal_drj (43)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
DSC_3147cc.jpg
DSC_3149cc.jpg
DSC_3151cc.jpg
DSC_3153cc.jpg
DSC_3155cc.jpg
DSC_3158cc.jpg
DSC_3160cc.jpg
DSC_3163cc.jpg
DSC_3165cc.jpg
DSC_3166cc.jpg
DSC_3169cc.jpg
DSC_3170cc.jpg
DSC_3173cc.jpg
DSC_3174cc.jpg
DSC_3177cc.jpg
DSC_3179cc.jpg
DSC_3181cc.jpg
DSC_3183cc.jpg
DSC_3185cc.jpg
DSC_3187cc.jpg
DSC_3189cc.jpg
DSC_3197cc.jpg
DSC_3200cc.jpg
DSC_3202cc.jpg
DSC_3204cc.jpg
DSC_3208cc.jpg
DSC_3209cc.jpg
DSC_3212cc.jpg
DSC_3213cc.jpg
DSC_3216cc.jpg
DSC_3217cc.jpg
DSC_3220cc.jpg
DSC_3221cc.jpg
DSC_3223cc.jpg
DSC_3225cc.jpg
DSC_3227cc.jpg
DSC_3230cc.jpg
DSC_3231cc.jpg
DSC_3234cc.jpg
DSC_3236cc.jpg
DSC_3238cc.jpg
DSC_3240cc.jpg
DSC_3242cc.jpg
DSC_3248cc.jpg
DSC_3262cc.jpg
DSC_3301cc.jpg
TEB46976cc.JPG
TEB46992cc.JPG
TEB47014cc.JPG
TEB47017cc.JPG
090919_gal_WWdogs (58)
090919_gal_WWdogs (38)
090919_gal_WWdogs (36)
090919_gal_WWdogs (33)
090919_gal_WWdogs (5)
090919_gal_WWdogs (4)
090919_gal_WWdogs (24)
090919_gal_WWdogs (2)
090919_gal_WWdogs (1)
090919_gal_WWdogs (3)
090919_gal_WWdogs (6)
090919_gal_WWdogs (7)
090919_gal_WWdogs (8)
090919_gal_WWdogs (9)
090919_gal_WWdogs (10)
090919_gal_WWdogs (11)
090919_gal_WWdogs (12)
090919_gal_WWdogs (13)
090919_gal_WWdogs (14)
090919_gal_WWdogs (15)
090919_gal_WWdogs (16)
090919_gal_WWdogs (17)
090919_gal_WWdogs (18)
090919_gal_WWdogs (19)
090919_gal_WWdogs (20)
090919_gal_WWdogs (21)
090919_gal_WWdogs (22)
090919_gal_WWdogs (25)
090919_gal_WWdogs (26)
090919_gal_WWdogs (27)
090919_gal_WWdogs (28)
090919_gal_WWdogs (29)
090919_gal_WWdogs (30)
090919_gal_WWdogs (31)
090919_gal_WWdogs (32)
090919_gal_WWdogs (34)
090919_gal_WWdogs (35)
090919_gal_WWdogs (37)
090919_gal_WWdogs (39)
090919_gal_WWdogs (40)
090919_gal_WWdogs (41)
090919_gal_WWdogs (42)
090919_gal_WWdogs (43)
090919_gal_WWdogs (44)
090919_gal_WWdogs (45)
090919_gal_WWdogs (46)
090919_gal_WWdogs (47)
090919_gal_WWdogs (48)
090919_gal_WWdogs (49)
090919_gal_WWdogs (50)
090919_gal_WWdogs (51)
090919_gal_WWdogs (52)
090919_gal_WWdogs (53)
090919_gal_WWdogs (54)
090919_gal_WWdogs (55)
090919_gal_WWdogs (56)
090919_gal_WWdogs (57)
090919_gal_WWdogs (59)
090919_gal_WWdogs (60)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.