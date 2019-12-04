The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Michael Raffl on injury reserve Wednesday after suffering a broken right pinkie.
The injury occurred late in the second period during their 6-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Raffl has three goals and six assists in 28 games with the Flyers. The 31-year-old center has been solid on the fourth line, winning 50% of his face-off attempts.
Raffl is expected to miss four weeks.
In his absence, the Flyers recalled forward Mikhail Vorobyev from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 22-year-old center has played six games with the Flyers this season. With the Phantoms, he has scored five goals and nine assists this season.
Raffl has also been a big part of the Flyers’ penalty kill, which is tied for third in the NHL. He has played the fourth-most shorthanded minutes among Flyers forwards.
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said he expects rookie Joel Farabee to get involved with the penalty kill until Raffl returns.
The Flyers (16-7-5, 35 points) host the Arizona Coyotes (16-9-4, 36 points) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers, who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division, are riding a season-high, five-game win streak.
