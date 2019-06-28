The Middle Township Little League softball team beat Northfield 7-5 in the District 16 12-and-under championship game Thursday.
Gabriella Cruz, the winning pitcher, struck out nine and gave up four hits. Cruz also went 2 for 3 and had an RBI. Juliet Thompson, Lily Vogel and Sydnie Hunter each had an RBI for Middle. Calleigh Rosensteel added a hit.
