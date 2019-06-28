The Middle Township Little League softball team

The Middle Township Little League softball team won the District 16 title Thursday with victory over Northfield.

From left to right, Lily Vogel, Calleigh Rosensteel, Johanna Longstreet , coach Josh Nemeth ,Ashlee Cox, Sydnie Hunter, Juliet Thompson, Gabby Cruz, Camryn Rothenbiller, Abby Letts, Charlotte Romberger, Grace Hall, Sophia Nemeth, Allie Brady Tori Atwood, coach Tim Atwood and coach Gene Hall.

 Gene Hall/ provided

The Middle Township Little League softball team beat Northfield 7-5 in the District 16 12-and-under championship game Thursday. 

Gabriella Cruz, the winning pitcher, struck out nine and gave up four hits. Cruz also went 2 for 3 and had an RBI. Juliet Thompson, Lily Vogel and Sydnie Hunter each had an RBI for Middle. Calleigh Rosensteel added a hit.

