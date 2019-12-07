The Middle Township High School boys/coed swimming team beat host Wildwood Catholic 123-46 Friday at the Joseph Von Savage Pool in Wildwood Crest.
Brendon Bartha, Sophia Bosacco and Travis McCray each had two individual and two relay wins to lead the Panthers. Sarina Wen added a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Ishika Patel and Sophia Braun each had two relay wins. For Wildwood Catholic, Grace Stuart was first in the 100 freestyle and Leilani Wong won the 100 butterfly.
Girls basketball
Delaware County Christian Tournament
Atlantic Christian 73,
Norfolk (Va.) Christian 35
Cristen Winkel had 30 points, six assists and two steals for Atlantic Christian (1-0). Shelby Einwechter had 17 points, eight steals and five boards. Liv Chapman had eight points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Sydney Pearson had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Other scorers were Emily Kelly (3) and Chloe Vogel (2).
Norfolk Christian: 3 9 18 5−35
Atlantic C.: 27 17 23 6−73
Boys/coed swimming
Middle Twp. 123,
Wildwood Catholic 46
200 Medley Relay—MT (Johnny Lombardelli, Sarina Wen, Ishika Patel, Sophia Braun) 2d:13.88; 200 Freestyle—Sophia Bosacco MT 2:07.70; 200 IM—Brendon Bartha MT 2:28.44; 50 Freestyle—Travis McCray MT 23.90; 100 Butterfly—Leilani Wong WC 1:08.92; 100 Freestyle—Grace Stuart WC 55.85; 500 Freestyle—Bosacco MT 5:49.80; 200 Freestyle Relay—MT (McCray, Bartha, Patel, Bosacco) 1:49.15; 100 Backstroke—McCray MT 1:11.02; 100 Breaststroke—Wen MT 1:30.01; 400 Freestyle Relay—MT (Bartha, Braun, Bosacco, McCray) 4:01.33.
Records—Middle 1-0; W.C. 0-2.
Cape May Tech 103,
Buena Reg. 58
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— CMT (Anthony Paluch, Justin Lee Chris Porto Roman Voinea) 1:56.70; 200 Freestyle— Steve Olson CMT 2:14.27; 200 IM— Mitchell Butler BR 2:17.18; 50 Freestyle— Paluch CMT 25.21; 100 Butterfly— Porto CMT 1:02.71; 100 Freestyle— Voinea CMT 1:00.05; 500 Freestyle— Olson CMT 6:11.51: 200 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Paluch, Voinea, David Wurtz, Olson) 1:51.06; 100 Backstroke—Butler BR 1:00.30; 100 Breaststroke— Voinea CMT 1:17.76; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT Porto, Olson, Wurtz, Lee 4:17.91.
Records— Cape May Tech 1-1; Buena Reg. 1-1
Kingsway Regional 99,
Cumberland Regional 70
At Kingsway (GCIT), yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Chris Colson, Kyle Coll, Liam Quick, Perry Stanger) 1:52.89; 200 Freestyle—Judah Weismer K 2:02.80; 200 IM—Gavin Miller K 2:21.19; 50 Freestyle—Connor Bowen K 23.10; 100 Butterfly—Richie Jaramillo K 56.98; 100 Freestyle—Weismer K 53.32; 500 Freestyle—Bowen K 5:30.83; 200 Freestyle Relay—K (Jaramillo, Weismer, Miller, Bowen) 1:37.00; 100 Backstroke—Jaramillo K 59.03; 100 Breaststroke—Miller K 1:10.33; 400 Freestyle Relay—K (Jaramillo, Noah Gentile, Weismer, Bowen) 3:36.67.
Records—Cumberland 1-1; Kingsway 1-0.
Mainland Reg. 133,
Cedar Creek 37
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Garbutt, Liam Garbutt) 1:56.59; 200 Freestyle— Evan Denn M 2:10.28; 200 IM— C. Garbutt M 2:24.10; 50 Freestyle— L. Garbutt M 25.70; 100 Butterfly— Bushay M 1:01.35; 100 Freestyle— L. Garbutt M 54.83; 400 Freestyle— Denn M 4:38.12; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Thompson, Matt Giannantonio, Charlie Sher, Denn) 1:48.71; 100 Backstroke— Bushay M 1:03.75; 100 Breaststroke— Thompson M 1:12.35; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (C. Garbutt, Denn, Bushay, L. Garbutt) 3:58.54.
Records— Mainland 2-0, Cedar Creek 1-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 83,
Holy Spirit, 54
At Holy Spirit, meters
200 Medley Relay— LCM (swimmers unavailable) N/A; 200 Freestyle— Phil Seeger HS 2:05.34; 200 IM— Andrew Krumaker HS 2:25.65: 50 Freestyle— Justin Melli LCM 25.66; 100 Butterfly— LCM N/A 1:04.16:
100 Freestyle— Melli LCM 51.99; 400 Freestyle— Max Souder LCM 6:21.14; 200 Freestyle Relay— LCM (Mark Ryan Justin Melli Max Souder Zeb Hinker) 1:46.66; 100 Backstroke— Andrew Krumaker HS 1:25.19; 100 Breaststroke—Ryan LCM 1:21.46; 400 Freestyle Relay— HS (Will Bradley Jake Curran Michael Gaguski Phil Seeger) N/A..
Girls swimming
Holy Spirit 99,
Lower Cape May Reg. 59
At Holy Spirit, meters
200 Medley Relay— HS (Halle Burns Grace Kaplan Cassidy Ross Elle Summers) 2:22.34; 200 Freestyle— Megan Baldwin HS 2:54; 200 IM— Kayla Driscoll HS 2:49.12; 50 Freestyle— Emily Gresham HS 29.12; 100 Butterfly— Cassisy Ross 1:37.12; 100 Freestyle— Grace Kaplan H 1:03.32; 400 Freestyle— Elle Summers HS 6:31.23; 200 Freestyle Relay— LCM (Sam Downes Mia Feulner Marley Kronemeyer Vika Simonsen) 2:05.32; 100 Backstroke— Halle Burns HS 1:17.89; 100 Breaststroke— Grace Kaplan HS 1:27.87; 400 Freestyle Relay— HS (Cassidy Ross Kayla Driscoll Elle Summers Halle Burns) N/A.
Mainland Reg. 132,
Cedar Creek 37
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— MR (Summer Cassidy, Sophie Sherwood, Monica Iordanov, Madeline Falk) 2:09.03; 200 Freestyle— Summer Cassidy MR 2:17.62; 200 IM— Marlee Canale CC 2:31.16; 50 Freestyle— Madeline Falk MR 29.70; 100 Butterfly— Monica Iordanov MR 1:08.69; 100 Freestyle— Julia Goodman MR 1:03.09; 500 Freestyle— Alexandra Batty MR 4:57.68; 200 Freestyle Relay— MR (Kyra White, Sherwood, Rileigh Booth, Goodman) 2:00.39; 100 Backstroke— Marlee Canale CC 1:09.34; 100 Breaststroke— Sherwood MR 1:24.86; 400 Freestyle Relay— MR (Batty, Emma Barnhart, Cassidy, Goodman) 4:25.94
Records— Mainland 2-0, Cedar Creek 0-2.
Southern Reg. 111,
Toms River North 59
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, meters
Southern coach William Entrikin earned his 100th career victory. His record is now 100-39.
200 Medley Relay—SR (Veronica Ruoff, Mia Amirr, Kaylyn Iusan, Abigail Malandro) 2:00.99; 200 Freestyle— Emily Atheras TR 2:15.11; 200 IM— Sarah Santos TR 2:21.46; 50 Freestyle— Abigail Malandro SR 26.65; 100 Butterfly— Mia Amirr SR 1:09.08; 100 Freestyle— Abigail Malandro SR 59.14; 500 Freestyle— Makana Steinetz TR 6:14.84; 200 Freestyle Relay— SR (Mya Pierson, Jessica Paulillo, Haley Skimmons, Abigail Malandro) 1:52.80; 100 Backstroke— Veronica Ruoff SR 1:08.77; 100 Breaststroke— Sarah Santos TR 1:16.20; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Mya Pierson, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons, Kaylyn Iusan) 4:13.16.
Records— Southern 3-0; TRN 1-1.
