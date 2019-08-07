The Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under team will compete this week in the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The tournament, scheduled to start Thursday and end Aug. 15, will feature two, five-team divisions. Each team will play three games to determine seeding, with the top three teams from each division advancing to single-elimination bracket.

Millville, which will compete in the National Division, plays its first pool play game at 6 p.m. Thursday against Midwest Plains at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Millville next plays at 9 p.m. Saturday against Southeast, and concludes pool play at 9 p.m. Sunday against New England.

If Millville advances to the single-elimination rounds, it will play either Aug. 13 or Aug. 14, depending on its seed. The first-place teams in each division earn a bye into the second round.

The National division second-place team plays the American division third-place team at 5 p.m. Aug 13.

The American division second-place team plays the National division third-place team at 8 p.m. Aug. 13.

The semifinals are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 14.

The championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

