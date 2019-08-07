Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Logan Musey, 16 member of Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under baseball team win the Mid-Atlantic Regional title on July 24. The team advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug. 8 to 15.
The Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under team will compete this week in the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The tournament, scheduled to start Thursday and end Aug. 15, will feature two, five-team divisions. Each team will play three games to determine seeding, with the top three teams from each division advancing to single-elimination bracket.
Millville, which will compete in the National Division, plays its first pool play game at 6 p.m. Thursday against Midwest Plains at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Millville next plays at 9 p.m. Saturday against Southeast, and concludes pool play at 9 p.m. Sunday against New England.
If Millville advances to the single-elimination rounds, it will play either Aug. 13 or Aug. 14, depending on its seed. The first-place teams in each division earn a bye into the second round.
The National division second-place team plays the American division third-place team at 5 p.m. Aug 13.
The American division second-place team plays the National division third-place team at 8 p.m. Aug. 13.
The semifinals are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 14.
The championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
