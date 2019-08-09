Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Blake Ramos, 16 member of Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under baseball team win the Mid-Atlantic Regional title on July 24. The team advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug. 8 to 15. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Millville 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team will begin World Series play 5 p.m. Thursday against Midwest Plains at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota. 'I think they'll do really good. But the main thing is to enjoy the experience first and have fun,' manager Alex Ramos said.
Blake Ramos, 16 member of Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under baseball team win the Mid-Atlantic Regional title on July 24. The team advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug. 8 to 15. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Millville 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team will begin World Series play 5 p.m. Thursday against Midwest Plains at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota. 'I think they'll do really good. But the main thing is to enjoy the experience first and have fun,' manager Alex Ramos said.
The Millville 15-and-under baseball team arrived in Bismarck, North Dakota, for the Babe Ruth World Series on Tuesday afternoon.
Millville then eagerly awaited its first pool-play game Thursday.
But that two-day wait was worth it.
Millville had 11 hits en route to a 4-3 victory over Midwest Plains at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, which served as a momentum booster for the entire team, manager Alex Ramos.
“The boys played very well,” Ramos said of the Middle Atlantic champions.
The tournament, scheduled to end Aug. 15, features two five-team divisions. Each team will play three games to determine seeding, with the top three teams from each division advancing to the single-elimination bracket.
Ramos told his players before the tournament that winning the first game would “set the tone for the rest of the week.”
“They were a little bit nervous, especially about playing on a bigger stage,” he said. “They had to get the butterflies out of their system, and then they settled in.
“I was impressed.”
The game-winning run came in the top of the sixth inning. Nick Buonadonna hit a sacrifice fly that scored Connor Bonham, who was 3 for 3.
Blake Ramos, the manager’s son, pitched the first 42/3 innings and struck out nine. Logan Musey, the winning pitcher, went 21/3 innings and struck out four.
Musey went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. John Weatherby walked twice and had an RBI.
Millville’s next is 9 p.m. Saturday against the Southeast regional champion (Arlington, Virginia).
Millville’s last pool play game is at 9 p.m Sunday against New England (Norwalk, Connecticut).
“We are excited to be here,’ Ramos said. “The kids are now situated and more comfortable, so I think it’ll be a good game (Saturday). Southeast is a good team, so hopefully we can come out with the W.”
