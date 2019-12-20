Clayton Scott has been on a football odyssey since graduating from Millville High School in 2018 and journeying to Sacred Heart University to play football.
Scott was The Press Football Player of the Year his junior season in 2016 when he helped lead the Thunderbolts to the South Jersey Group V title.
This week, he committed to play for NCAA Division I Western Illinois University in the Football Championship Subdivision's Missouri Valley Football Conference.
"I'm excited, and I'm prepared this time around," Scott said Wednesday.
Scott, a running back, spent his freshman year as a redshirt at Sacred Heart in Connecticut due to health issues involving his stomach. As a result, he lost his full scholarship.
"I reached out to junior colleges," Scott said.
Monroe College in New York City offered him an opportunity. Scott accepted and made the move this last summer.
With his stomach issues resolved, Scott started for the Mustangs, where he helped them to an 8-3 season with 14 touchdowns in nine games.
Monroe is in the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division I Northeast Football Conference.
According to Scott, he was ranked third in the country for touchdowns at one point during the season. Monroe made it to the Salt City Bowl in Hutchinson, Kansas, where Scott scored a touchdown in the Mustangs' 45-23 loss.
Scott's solid play earned him a call from Western Illinois.
"They said they've been watching me for a while," Scott said.
This past weekend. Scott made the trip for a visit.
"It was great, nice facilities," Scott said. "The football field is beautiful. It's pretty country, real country."
Scott is anticipating a higher level of play.
"(I'm looking forward to) the competition," Scott said. "Being able to play NFL guys almost every weekend. Being able to perform."
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is the same one Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz played in while at North Dakota State.
Western Illinois went 1-11 last season under second-year coach Jared Elliot but were 8-4 in 2017.
Millville coach Dennis Thomas isn't surprised by Scott's ongoing success.
"Clayton's one of the hardest working players I've ever had the pleasure of coaching," Thomas said. "He's extremely knowledgeable and willing to work to achieve his goal. I'm so proud of him. He's been through a journey, but the story continues with that guy, and I'm sure it's going to end happy."
Scott is moving to Western Illinois the first week of January. He plans to study business management on a full scholarship with three years of playing eligibility.
Asked whether he sees the NFL or business in his future, Scott replied, "God willing, hopefully both."
