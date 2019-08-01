MILLVILLE — Nick Buonadonna, Blake Ramos and Logan Musey have played summer baseball together since they were 8-year-olds.

But there is something different about this season for the Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under teammates.

Millville, which captured its first-ever Babe Ruth Middle Atlantic Region title last week, will compete in the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The tournament, which is scheduled to start Aug. 8 and end Aug. 15, will feature two, five-team divisions.

Each team will play three games to determine seeding, with the top three teams from each division advancing to single-elimination rounds.

Millville, which will compete in the National Division, plays its first game at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

“These boys been around each other since they were very young,” Millville manager Alex Ramos said. “They have this chemistry unlike any team that I know, and I’ve been coaching for about 20 years now.

“To share this moment with these kids is amazing to me, especially with my son (Blake), Logan and Nick. It’s a great feeling to see these boys work together.” 

The majority of Millville’s roster played together for awhile, but there is a special bond between Buonadonna, Blake Ramos and Musey.

“Those two have been my best friends since we were so small,” said Buonadonna, 16, of Millville. “It’s just so crazy to share this huge moment with them and the rest of the team.”

Buonadonna, Blake Ramos and Musey are each rising juniors at Millville High School, and strengthen their relationship each spring on the Thunderbolts’ baseball team.

This is the dominant trio’s last summer playing Babe Ruth baseball.

“We’ve been working for this moment for a long time,” said Ramos, 16, of Millville. “We’ve always expected something like this would happen.”

Millville, which defeated Atlantic Shore to capture the regional title, had lost to Atlantic Shore in the Southern New Jersey championship July 13.

Atlantic Shore automatically earned a spot in the regional tournament because it hosted the event, even if it had lost in the state title game.

That rule allowed Millville to advance to the regional tournament and, eventually, get revenge against Atlantic Shore.

“It was really big,” said Musey, 16, of Millville. “We came into it always knowing we could win. We always have that mindset, and now we get to move on. It was amazing.”

“We all play as a team. Now, we’ll just go down there and have fun.”

Lenny Mazzola, one of the assistant coaches and the president of the Millville Babe Ruth organization, said hard work and dedication carried the team this summer.

“It’s a great group of young men,” Mazzola said. “We will go down there fighting Millville style. They can battle.”

Musey confidently expressed that Millville could win the World Series, but must remain focused to earn that accolade.

“We want to make noise for Millville,” Buonadonna said. “Our goal is to win it all. It’ll be big for Millville. But it’s one game at a time.”

And Blake Ramos agreed.

“I’m just ready to go play some ball,” he said. “Just try to be as competitive as possible. I’m excited to see people playing from all over the country. And we are all excited to play.”

Alex Ramos, who said the team competes out of “Mike Trout territory,” added his players strive to be great, much like the Millville graduate and Los Angeles Angels outfielder.

“I think they’ll do really good,” Alex Ramos said. “But the main thing is to enjoy the experience first and have fun. That’s what got us here. I feel we could be a top team down there and compete.”

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

