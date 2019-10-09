Montclair State University freshman women’s soccer player Tori Rolls was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Rolls, an Ocean City graduate, scored all three goals in the Red Hawks’ 3-0 win over Rutgers-Newark on Friday. Her effort gave her a team-leading four goals and 10 points to go with two assists.
Rolls was an honorable mention Press All-Star last fall.
Alivia Handson (Mainland Regional) had an assist in Bucknell’s 2-1 loss to Army West Point.
Sisters Siani Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) and Alexis Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) each scored in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 4-1 win over Iona. In a 2-0 win over Stetson, Alexis Magruder scored. In a 1-1 tie with North Florida, Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) scored.
Jenna Sayers (Oakcrest) scored in Rutgers’ 3-2 win over Penn State.
Jamie Kazenmayer (Lacey Township) had eight saves in Felician’s 1-0 loss to Concordia. She didn’t register a save in 45 minutes of a 3-0 win over Salem (West Virginia).
Avery Chance (Millville) had an assist in Nyack’s 8-2 loss to Holy Family.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made eight saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 1-0 loss to Tampa.
Ashley Armanini (Buena Regional) scored in Thomas Jefferson’s 6-0 win over Bloomfield.
Lindsey Armanini (Buena) scored the game-winning goal in the 99th minute of Cabrini’s 2-1 overtime win over Penn State Abington.
Lauren Costa (Hammonton) had an assist in Cairn’s 1-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland).
Kylee Ballard (EHT) had an assist in Coast Guard’s 5-2 win over Wentworth.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) scored in Neumann’s 5-2 win over Keystone.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 5-1 loss to The College of New Jersey, Lindsey Rucci’s (Hammonton) shot was deflected by the Lions’ defense and went in as an own goal.
Men’s soccer
Josiah Nistorenko (Ocean City) scored all three goals in the Cairn University men’s soccer team’s 3-2 overtime win over Keystone. He scored in the 31st and 71st minutes to tie the game at 1-1 and then 2-2. He scored the game-winner in the 105th minute to give the Highlanders (6-4-1) their fourth straight win. On Monday, he was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) had an assist in Cabrini’s 2-0 win over Alvernia.
Nick Pilny (St. Augustine Prep) made two saves in 45 minutes of Elizabethtown’s 3-0 win over Penn State Berks.
Tom Vieyra (Vineland) had a goal and an assist in Williamson College of the Trades’ 7-3 win over Harrisburg Area C.C.
Women’s tennis
Rutgers-Camden’s Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) was named the NJAC Player of the Week on Monday. She won her singles match 6-0, 6-0 and won 8-0 in doubles in a 9-0 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Also for the Scarlett Raptors, Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles match 6-1, 6-1, and her doubles 8-2. Julia Harrington (Hammonton) won her singles 6-0, 6-1.
Bloomsburg’s Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) made it to the round of 16 where she 6-2, 6-1, at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships. She previously won her first-round match 6-1, 6-3.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made 12 saves in Lehigh’s 4-1 loss to American. She made seven saves in a 2-1 loss to Long Island.
Alexis Paone (Ocean City) had an assist in Liberty’s 5-1 win over Quinnipiac.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored in Kutztown’s 6-0 win over Seton Hill.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) scored in Delaware Valley’s 6-2 loss to Arcadia.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the 71st minute of FDU-Florham’s 3-2 overtime win against William Paterson. She had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Eastern.
Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made four saves in Montclair State’s 4-3 win over Muhlenberg. She made 14 saves in a 1-0 win over York. On Monday, she was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Brianne Nicholas (Lower Cape May) had an assist in Ursinus’ 3-2 loss to Dickinson.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 2-0 win over McDaniel.
Kelsi Walker (Cedar Creek) scored in Widener’s 3-0 win over Goucher. In a 3-0 win over Stevenson, Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) had a goal and two assists.
Men’s golf
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) was second with a two-day 145 for Rosemont, which won the team title at the Montgomery Cup in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Women’s golf
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) shot a two-day score of 166 for Westminster College at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, winning the individual title while the Titans won the team championship, in Vienna, Ohio. Her second-round 78 (6-over) was the second lowest score in program history.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had nine kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Saint Rose.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern Regional) had nine kills in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over Maine-Machias. She had 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Maine-Fort Kent. She had nine kills and four digs in another 3-0 win over Maine-Fort Kent.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 11 kills and seven digs in Ramapo’s 3-1 win over Saint Elizabeth. She had 12 kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 win over William Paterson, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had 11 kills and nine digs, sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had nine kills, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) had 11 kills.
In a 3-0 win over John Jay, Morgan Mulligan had eight kills, Jamie Mulligan had four kills and five digs and Erskine added four kills. In a 3-1 loss to Alvernia, Morgan Mulligan had 11 kills, Jamie Mulligan had four kills and Erskine added 10 kills.
Women’s cross country
Georgetown’s Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) finished 107th with a 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 19.6 seconds, in the College Gold 6K at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University.
Also at the Paul Short Run, Rider’s Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) was 10th (21:22) in the College Brown 6K, Penn’s Julianna Catania (Ocean City) was 184th (21:54.7) in the Gold 6K, and Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 18th (24:23.5) in the Women’s Open 6K. Ursinus’ Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran a personal-best 26:23.8 in the White 6K.
