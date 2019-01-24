The basketball court has always been a place where Kenny Johnson has found peace.
The Absegami High School boys coach needs the game more than ever now.
Johnson works as a team leader for ASRC Federal at FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center at Atlantic City International Airport. ASRC is a private company that works in conjunction with federal defense and intelligence agencies.
Johnson has not worked or been paid since the government shutdown began on Dec. 22. Unlike federal workers, he won’t receive any back pay when the government reopens.
“Basketball is my therapy no matter what,” Johnson said. “The court is where I love to be. When I get on the court, I don’t think about the fact that I’m not working. We’re OK. We’re going to be OK because I’m a believer.”
Johnson, 60, lives in Egg Harbor Township with his wife Fran, who is retired from the South Jersey Transportation Authority.
“It’s very frustrating,” Johnson said of the shutdown. “It’s very stressful on us. It’s something I’m concerned about, but it’s something that’s out of my control. For right now, we can go a little bit longer (financially). But the longer (the shutdown) lasts, the more stressful it’s going to be.”
Johnson is in his second season as Absegami coach. Before Absegami, Johnson coached the Pleasantville boys from 2005-16. He finished with a 143-130 record at Pleasantville and led the Greyhounds to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final four in 2016.
The only positive about the shutdown for Johnson is that it's happening during basketball season.
“During the day, I can look at film now,” Johnson said. “It’s an advantage for me because I can spend more time focused on where my team needs to get better at. I need that time right now. We’re trying to build a program.”
The Braves finished 3-19 in Johnson’s first season. Absegami is 2-9 this season but making progress. Johnson doesn’t start a senior.
He wants the Braves to play an up-tempo style that emphasizes pressure defense and fast breaks.
“I do see an improvement,” Johnson said. “I told my (athletic director Steve Fortis) this the other day. At least we’re losing the way I want to lose, which is playing up-tempo, pressure defense, taking the first good shot, getting back and pressing on defense. But it’s painful going through it. I know it’s going to get better, but as you go through the process, it’s painful.”
Not getting paid is painful too.
Johnson never envisioned the shutdown lasting more than a few days.
“Most of the folks I work with were all thinking the same thing,” Johnson said. “It would be a couple of days, and then we’d be back. No one out there thought we would be in day 33 or whatever.”
Johnson also thought the shutdown would end once the government employees missed their first pay check. Government workers missed their second check Friday.
“Everybody now is like ‘You (politicians) have to get back to the table. Stop playing politics and be there for the people,’ ” Johnson said. “Think about the people who are being hurt, compromise and come to a consensus.”
After all, that’s what the best basketball teams do. The best teams sacrifice for each other, compromise and come to a consensus on executing what is best for the team.
“Everybody has to make concessions for the good of the cause,” Johnson said. “That’s what we teach on the court, and we’re just hoping these adults can do the same thing.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
