The high school basketball season begins Friday night.
Fans have a tough choice.
There are a number of standout matchups.
Does one head into Atlantic City to watch the Mainland Regional girls play the Vikings at the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex? Mainland standout junior Kylee Watson is a point away from scoring 1,000 for her career.
Or maybe the move is to head west on the A.C. Expressway to Hammonton to watch the St. Joseph boys host Atlantic City at 7 p.m. St. Joe’s tiny gym should be packed. The Wildcats can give their program a big dose of credibility with a win.
Other top matchups Friday include the Holy Spirit boys at Wildwood Catholic, the Ocean City boys at Middle Township and the Ocean City girls at Millville.
The opening few days continue with the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend at Ocean City High School on Saturday and Sunday. This annual event will feature several of the area’s top teams, including the St. Augustine boys and out-of-area powers Trenton Central and Toms River North.
Some sports fans romanticize about baseball’s opening day.
To me, there’s nothing like the high school basketball season.
Fans are close to the court. You can feel the energy of a team as it goes on a scoring run or makes a key defensive stop.
Basketball is the ultimate team game.
Football relies on teamwork, but it’s in the left tackle’s best interest to protect the QB and open the holes for the running back behind him. The more the lineman does that, the more he plays.
In baseball, the third baseman can’t make the right fielder better, or vice versa.
Basketball teams that play unselfishly and share the ball are fun to watch.
Teammates can make each other better players. The point guard can penetrate an opposing defense and slip a nifty pass to the center for a dunk that makes the fans roar. Likewise, a center can block the shot of an opposing player that just dribbled past the point guard into the lane.
But the basketball court is also the place to see the dark side of high school sports.
A veteran coach once told me that 30 years ago everybody who made the team was happy. Five years later, only the eight athletes who played were happy. Ten years after that, only starters were happy. Today, the only people smiling are the top scorers.
Football players can hide their unhappiness under helmets and equipment. Baseball players are hidden in the dugout.
Basketball players are running around in the shorts for the whole world to see their every emotion and reaction.
For the record, none of Friday’s opening games are must-wins. Basketball has a clearly defined must win period — the madness that descends in late February and March.
There’s a few months — and probably a couple of snow storms — between Friday and the agony and joy of single-elimination games.
In between, we will travel the state’s gyms, searching for athletes and teams that play the game the right way.
It’s rare to see, and when we’re lucky enough to find it we’ll celebrate it.
So, let’s make sure those showcase hospitality rooms have plenty of Diet Coke. The journey starts tonight.
There’s nothing better than a hot gym on a cold winter night.
