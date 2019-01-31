The Battle by the Bay will be held for the 25th time this weekend at Atlantic City High School.
I haven’t missed one.
In fact, I was at the introductory press conference in the cafeteria of the newly-opened Atlantic City High School in 1994 when then-Vikings athletic director Donnie Marsh announced the event. The basketball showcase was originally called the Atlantic City High School Invitational. But that name quickly faded away.
Battle by the Bay is the only moniker the event ever needed.
I remember the first game between Pleasantville and Atlantic City on Feb. 12, 1995. No one knew exactly how many fans the new Atlantic City gym could hold. As a result, organizers sold more tickets than seats. Fans stood six deep on both baselines.
Pleasantville won 71-70 in overtime.
The Greyhounds would go on to win back-to-back state Group II titles and become known as one of the greatest teams in Cape-Atlantic League history. But they are perhaps best known for that victory.
The Battle by the Bay is about family connections.
Noel Gonzalez started at guard for that 1995 Pleasantville team. This Sunday his son Noel will play for Pleasantville when the Greyhounds try to beat Atlantic City for the first time since 2008.
The Battle by the Bay is about players.
Future NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns, J.R. Smith, Samuel Dalembert, Kenny Satterfield, Jameer Nelson and Tim Thomas all played in the event.
The Battle by the Bay is about the coaches.
Pleasantville coach Ken Leary jumped over the Greyhounds bench and into the stands to celebrate with fans when Pleasantville beat Shawnee in 1996.
“Son, if you’re afraid you can come sit next to me,” fiery St. Anthony coach Bob Hurley once told one of his players during a tense Battle by the Bay game.
Coach Mo Hicks, of Rice from New York, sat on the bench and downed shots of Milk of Magnesia before another Battle by the Bay contest.
The Battle by the Bay is about the people who are no longer with us.
Sonny Lea helped build the event, and his barbershop was the place to buy tickets in advance.
Former Atlantic City mayor and state senator Jim Whelan and his buddy Bill Rafferty were certified basketball junkies who sat in the stands right behind the scorer’s table for just about every big Battle by the Bay game.
Former Atlantic City coach Morris Griffin coached the Vikings from 1995-2003.
Most of all, I remember Abel Barnard and Kevin Wilkins, former Atlantic City players who passed away far too young. They both started for the Vikings in that 1995 game against Pleasantville.
The Battle by the Bay is about moments.
The 2002 Atlantic City/Pleasantville game tipped off at the same time Super Bowl XXVI kicked off. I covered Atlantic City’s 97-75 win, wrote the game story and then rushed home just in time to watch Adam Vinatieri kick the winning field as the New England Patriots started their dynasty with a 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Last year, Ray Bethea Jr. gave one of the most memorable performances in the 24-year history of the Battle by Bay, scoring 46 points to lead the Vikings to a 72-56 win over rival Pleasantville.
But almost no Battle by the Bay moment tops what happened Feb. 7, 2016.
St. Augustine Prep and Christian Brothers Academy were tied. The final seconds ticked off the clock. The fans in the packed gym stood and cheered.
Sa’eed Nelson calmly dribbled the ball on the perimeter.
Everyone knew the St. Augustine point guard was going to take the last shot.
There was nothing CBA could do to stop it.
Nelson drove the lane, scored and was fouled with 2.4 seconds left. He sank the foul shot to give the Hermits a 58-55 win.
"This means everything," Nelson said that night. "My family is from Atlantic City. I'm going to cherish this moment forever."
He might as well have been speaking for every player, who ever sank a big shot at the Battle by the Bay.
Covering an event for 24 straight years can make you feel old.
But reliving a quarter of a century's worth of memories can also whet the appetite for the future.
I can’t wait to see what happens this weekend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.