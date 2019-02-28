Pete Rose arrived in Philadelphia in 1979 and changed the Phillies franchise forever.
Three years earlier, Julius Erving came to the Sixers and eventually made that franchise a champion.
Now, it’s Bryce Harper’s turn.
The Phillies signed the free agent outfielder to a reported 13-year, $330-million contract Thursday afternoon.
The 26-year-old is about to enter the prime of his career. With a career .393 on-base percentage and .496 slugging percentage, Harper changes how every hitter in the Phillies batting order will be pitched to. Everyone in the lineup will see more pitches to hit because pitchers want to avoid facing Harper with men on base.
For his career, Harper hits a home run every 17.97 at-bats. With that type of power, he is capable of carrying the Phillies by himself for weeks, months or even a season.
This had already been a successful offseason for the Phillies if they didn’t sign Harper. They turned themselves into National League East contenders with the additions of shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Andrew McCutchen, relief pitcher David Robertson and catcher J.T. Realmuto.
But Harper makes the Phillies the NL East favorite and a World Series contender.
The signing helps the Phillies off the field, too. Philadelphia is a sports market built on superstars. The Eagles have Carson Wentz, the Flyers have Claude Giroux, and the Sixers feature Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Now, the Phillies have Harper.
I have to admit I had some second thoughts on Harper as recently as Thursday morning. I thought maybe the Phillies should walk away from him.
Harper reportedly met again this week with the San Francisco Giants. Harper, a Las Vegas native, was also reportedly entertaining an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The longer Harper took to make his decision and the more he flirted with other teams, the more questions I asked myself.
If Harper is so good, how come the Washington Nationals never won a playoff series with him?
Thoughts of Alex Rodriguez never winning more than 73 games in three seasons with the Texas Rangers after signing a big contract also popped into my head.
I was a nuts.
I was a spurned high school student saying the senior prom wasn’t going to be any fun because I didn’t have a date.
The details of Harper’s contract also put my mind at ease.
He signed with Philadelphia for 13 years, committing to the Phillies for what is likely the remainder of his baseball career. The deal reportedly does not include an opt-out for the club or Harper. There are also reports of a no-trade clause.
The Phillies and general manager Matt Klentak played the Harper pursuit perfectly.
The Phillies were right to stay patient and not panic or become frustrated when the Harper negotiations carried on past the start of spring training.
The 13 years are the price the Phillies have to pay.
Will Harper be worth the money when he is 37 or 38? Probably not. But Philadelphia could already have celebrated one or multiple World Series titles by then.
And keep this mind: The NL is expected to soon have the designated hitter. Barring a traumatic injury, Harper will able to swing the bat in is late 30s and still be a productive player.
Now, all Harper has to do is live up to the hype. He’s been living with pressure ever since he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a high school student with the headline “Chosen One.”
But it will still not be easy.
A World Series celebration is now expected. So is a plaque in Cooperstown with Harper wearing a Phillies cap.
Anything else will be disappointing.
Open Day is March 28.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.