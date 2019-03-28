Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera reacts after hitting an RBI-single off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran in the fourth inning of opening day Thursday. , March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies were supposed to build a future playoff contender around Maikel Franco.
But in a Sports Illustrated preview about the Phillies published online this week, an anonymous scout described Herrera as a “dog” and a “clown.” Sports Illustrated later revised the preview, taking the clown and dog references out of the story.
Herrera struggled last season, batting a career-low .255.
It’s OK to say he’s been inconsistent or question if he’s always been in top physical condition in the past.
It’s fine to wonder — as I have — if he’s the type of player who will cost a team in a pennant race a win with a mental mistake in the field or the base paths.
But call him a clown and a dog? No way.
After Thursday’s win, Herrera was asked about the Sports Illustrated story.
“First of all, I was not aware of it, and second of all, I don’t really care,” he said through a translator. “Everyone has his or her opinion. I try to focus on the positive stuff. Whenever there’s negative story about me, I seek the positive.”
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, catches the throw from home to tag out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, on a steal-attempt during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins follows through after hitting his first career grand slam in the seventh inning of Thursday's 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. His home run came after Braves reliever Luke Jackson walked Bryce Harper to load the bases. 'Any time somebody in front of you gets walked intentionally because they would rather face you, you want to make them wish they didn't,' Hoskins said.
Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco, left, celebrates his home run with Rhys Hoskins in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, celebrates his grand slam with Bryce Harper in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper fans watch batting practice ahead of first inning of the opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies outfielders Andrew McCutchen, left, and Bryce Harper celebrate after McCutchen's leadoff home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran in the first inning Thursday. It was the regular season debut for McCutchen and Harper, two of the Phillies' five offseason acquisitions that contributed in a 10-4 win. Below, Maikel Franco (7) celebrates with Rhys Hoskins after hitting a three-run homer.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera reacts after hitting an RBI-single off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran in the fourth inning of opening day Thursday. , March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins follows through after hitting his first career grand slam in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. His home run came after Braves reliever Luke Jackson walked Bryce Harper to load the bases. ‘Any time somebody in front of you gets walked intentionally because they would rather face you, you want to make them wish they didn’t,’ Hoskins said.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler defended Herrera when asked about the story before Thursday’s game.
“This is a guy who’s misunderstood,” Kapler said. “He works really hard. He’s learning how to work and to increase his volume of work. He’s learning how to be a focused present athlete. It ebbs and flows as he develops, but there’s no shortage of care from Odubel, and there’s no shortage of work — and there’s no shortage of willingness to dig in.”
There’s no doubt this is a pivotal season for Herrera’s future in Philadelphia. He has seen his WAR (wins above replacement) dip from an excellent 4.2 in 2016 to 0.2 last year. Kapler said before the game the Phillies lineup was pretty much set except at third base and Herrera’s center field.
“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Kapler said, “but he’s consistently been up for the challenge, and he’s never shied away from a tough conversation where we’ve raised the bar for him and asked a little bit more from him.”
Herrera is 27 and should be entering his prime. He batted sixth Thursday. That spot in the lineup should take pressure off him. He batted mostly third last season where the Phillies depended on him to be one of their primary run producers. Herrera might just be better suited to be a more complimentary player.