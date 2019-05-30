Gerry Peacock hasn't had the easiest of high school baseball seasons this spring.
The St. Augustine Prep senior pitcher/infielder hurt his arm in February.
Then he underwent Tommy John Surgery in April.
And then there's managing the Hermits baseball twitter feed.
While Peacock hasn't played a game, he's still had a season he'll never forget.
The Williamstown resident will be in the dugout when the top-seeded Hermits (23-4) host sixth-seeded St. Joseph Metuchen (20-8) for the South Jersey Non-Public A title 4 p.m. Friday.
"I think this experience has made me a better baseball player and a better person," Peacock said. "I've been a coach this year. I've been the guy in the dugout. Last year I won a state championship as a player. This year I want to get one as that guy in the dugout."
Peacock was a big reason why the Hermits won the state Non-Public A championship last season. He batted .379 and was 3-1 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA.
He committed in December to continue his career at Notre Dame University.
But he felt a pain in his elbow while throwing a Feb. 28 bullpen session.
"I remember that date," he said.
Michael Ciccotti, one of the Phillies team physicians, performed Tommy John surgey on Peacock in Philadelphia on April 18.
"Tommy John are not words you want to hear," Peacock said. "When I hear the words Tommy John now, all it does is push me."
Peacock hasn't let the injury dampen his enthusiasm for baseball or his team.
He's been everything from a cheerleader to a pseudo-assistant coach.
"I've really been a big hype man for these guys," he said. "It's always up and down in baseball, but energy is key."
Peacock is part of a senior class that will go down as one of the winningest in Hermits history. St. Augustine has won three-straight South Jersey titles and Friday will be its fourth straight South Jersey final appearance.
"It's amazing," Peacock said. "It's consistency. You look at these players. You look at these coaches. I know how bad these kids want it. It makes tear up sometimes watching these kids play."
There's been just be one problem Peacock hasn't been able to overcome this season.
He gets so wrapped up in the game that sometimes he forgets to tweet updates on @HermitsBaseball.
"That might have been the biggest challenge in the dugout," Peacock said with a laugh. "I've been trying to do my best, but I'm going to be honest, it's hard. I'm so into these games. I feel like if I'm on that twitter or I'm on the phone, something is going to happen because I didn't say something or notice something."
Peacock deserves a break. We will help him out by tweeting updates on Friday's South Jersey title game at @ACPressMcGarry.
With what he's been through baseball-wise, Peacock deserves to focus on the game and his teammates.
"These are my guys," he said. "I'd love to be out there with them. I'd love to watch these guys win it."
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
