Ask high school football coaches about Thanksgiving rivalries and they will wax poetic about the history of the games.
They will talk about how much the contests mean to the community, the alumni and current players and coaches.
Get those same coaches alone, and they’ll tell you a different story.
Most will declare Thursday’s games a pain in the rear end.
Times change.
Players once wore leather helmets and played with no facemasks. Now, they don’t.
Thanksgiving football is a tradition that must come to an end.
Several schools in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties no longer play on the holiday. Their programs haven’t skipped a beat.
The romanticism of these Thanksgiving games does not match their reality.
Back in the 1950s, the Thanksgiving rivalry might have been the most important game of the season. But today people involved in high school football on a daily basis know the season is geared toward the playoffs, which started in 1974.
What does the 2016 Millville team remember most – its lost to Vineland on Thanksgiving or it win 10 days later over Toms River North in the South Jersey Group V title game? It’s the latter.
The crowds on Thanksgiving aren’t as big as people make them out to be. Some players even miss the game because they’re traveling with their family during the holiday.
But the biggest reason for ending these games is the health of the players.
Thanksgiving makes the football season too long. Basketball and wresting tryouts began Monday. Football players missed those tryouts because of Thanksgiving.
Football teams that get eliminated from the playoffs or don’t make the post season play a consolation game to stay “game-ready” for their Thanksgiving rivalry. Do we really need high school athletes taking extra hits in meaningless football games?
Finally, the writing is on the wall about the fate of Thanksgiving games, so why not rip the bandage off.
New Jersey is moving toward a crowning a true state champion in the public-school enrollment groups.
It’s going to happen.
The state is one weekend of games away from that scenario this season.
The big thing standing in the way – Thanksgiving.
The state playoffs go on hold for one week for teams involved in Thanksgiving rivalries.
That’s just silly.
No one is suggesting that rivalries such as Millville vs. Vineland and Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit disappear.
Here’s the plan.
The Thanksgiving games should be played as season openers.
The games will have more meaning than ever. Instead of mucking up the post-season, they will now help determine if a team makes the playoffs.
Imagine a Millville player running sprints in the hot summer sun as he envisions competing in the season opener against Vineland or a Vineland player lifting weights in July anticipating the season opener against his team’s biggest rival.
Schools can use these rivalry games to celebrate and set the tone for the start of the school year.
There are other benefits and again we come back to the health and welfare of the players.
With no Thanksgiving games, teams that don’t make the playoffs or lose in the first round will have their season end in early November.
Athletes can rest for a few weeks and let their bodies recover before stepping on the basketball court or wrestling mat for the winter season.
The winter season can even start a week earlier, which will help lessen the scheduling headaches caused by inevitable January and February snow storms.
And with Thanksgiving games out of the way, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association can finally change its constitution to allow public schools to play to a true state champion.
So, let’s move the Thanksgiving games to the season openers, start the school with a year celebration of football and stay home on the fourth Thursday in November and watch the Macy’s Parade.
That’s a tradition worth keeping on Thanksgiving.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.