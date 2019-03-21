PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler is not about the first quarter.
Butler is about taking shots when the game is on the line.
The Sixers guard took just one shot in the first 12 minutes Wednesday night.
But in the fourth, he made 5 of 8 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, as Philadelphia rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 118-115.
“They put the ball in my hands in the fourth and tell me to make plays and make shots,” Butler said. “I think as of lately I’ve been doing a good job of that.”
Butler’s performance against Boston continued an important and necessary trend. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s impressive 130-125 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He scored seven in the final 12 minutes of a 118-114 victory over Charlotte on Tuesday.
Butler’s fourth-quarter prowess is why Philadelphia traded Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick to Minnesota for Butler and Justin Patton last November.
In the playoffs and elite regular-season games, the pace slows. The defense gets stingier. Teams need a player who is able to create a shot for himself and teammates.
The Sixers didn’t have one last season. It was the biggest reason they lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
As good as Joel Embiid is, he is limited in those spots because he’s a post player. Ben Simmons doesn’t have the outside shot to do it. J.J. Redick can’t do it because he only has an outside shot. Tobias Harris doesn’t have the passing or dribbling skills.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-8 Butler can overpower smaller defenders and use his quickness to beat frontcourt players off the dribble.
“There’s a real value to having someone who’s capable of making plays against set defenses,” Redick said. “Somebody who can shoot over the top of the guys and take advantage of mismatches. I don’t know if you want to play that way for four quarters, but certainly at times going down the stretch there’s value in that.”
But for all his skills, Butler is a polarizing figure. He forced his way out of his first two NBA stops in Chicago and Minnesota.
There were reports earlier this season that he had feuded with Brown over how his role in Philadelphia’s offense. Butler can opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season.
The Sixers can offer him a five-year, $190 million contract next summer.
Is Butler worth that money?
At times this season, he has seemed to coast through games. He was practically non-existent in the first three quarters against the Celtics.
But then came the fourth quarter Wednesday.
He made back-to-back 3-pointers 26 seconds apart to tie the score.
In the final two minutes, Butler made a driving layup and then found Harris in the lane for a dunk.
He clinched the win by sinking an 18-foot jumper with 5.5 seconds left. Butler immediately struck a ninja-like pose that drew roars from the crowd and became an instant Twitter GIF.
“There is a sort of spirit and a personality that you can see emerges in (Butler) in that fourth-period situation,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “He was a man. He was an adult. He had swagger. He had just sort of this belief that he was going to find a way to score or get other people involved.”
Butler said he felt exhausted Wednesday because Philadelphia had played the night before in Charlotte. The Sixers chose to rest Embiid for the Charlotte game.
Before Wednesday’s opening tip, Butler told Embiid to get the team to the fourth quarter. Butler would take care of the rest.
It turned out to be a winning formula Wednesday and one the Sixers need to follow when the playoffs begin.
“He’s our best closer,” Embiid said.
And like him or not, how far the Sixers advance in the playoffs will depend in large part on how many big shots Butler sinks in April, May and hopefully June.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.