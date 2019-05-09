Dennis Gorman thought his son Keith was crazy.
In September 2011, Keith was the athletic director and baseball coach at Holy Spirit High School.
The Spartans appeared on the verge of becoming a perennial power. But Keith decided to leave Spirit to become the head baseball coach at Cumberland County College. The Dukes had won a total of 16 games the previous three seasons. They existed in relative anonymity.
Dennis, a high school basketball and baseball coach in the Midwest, questioned the move.
“It was risky,” Keith said. “I had some family members — my father in particular — and some of my coaches at Spirit who were pretty upset with me and questioning the move.
“Being a little younger and maybe a little dumber, I said ‘I’m going to take this thing. I’m going to recruit. I’m going to show everybody they’re wrong.”
It turns out Keith made the right decision.
Gorman is in is eighth season. He has built the Dukes into one of the best National Junior College Athletic Association Division III teams in the country and got career win No. 300 earlier this month. Cumberland County is 40-3 and begins play at home in the Region XIX playoffs this weekend.
“It makes me think about the players I’ve had in the program and the men that they’ve become,” Gorman said this week when asked about his 300th win. “We (coaches) don’t throw any baseballs. We don’t hit anything.”
Gorman has won by tapping into a market with plenty of room for growth. There aren’t a lot of junior colleges in the Northeast. New Jersey junior colleges are often underutilized, especially by athletes who think only in terms of getting a Division I scholarship.
But not every 17- or 18-year-old athlete is ready athletically or academically for college. Junior colleges such as Cumberland County College give them two years to grow and mature physically and mentally. This season, the Dukes feature three players who have already committed to attend Division I colleges on baseball scholarships. None of those players received any offers out of high school.
“It was a niche that needed to be filled,” Gorman said. “What we’ve proved to people is you don’t need to spend 25 grand for your freshman year. You can come here, get a discounted — price-wise — education and turn that into a pretty good baseball scholarship that you wouldn’t have gotten out of high school.”
Most of the Dukes come from South Jersey and the Greater-Philadelphia area with a few North Jersey players sprinkled in. Gorman and Cumberland County have had more than their share of success stories.
Cody Stashak, a 2012 Oakcrest graduate, was part of Gorman’s first recruiting class. He went from Cumberland County to St. John’s University to the minor leagues where he now pitches for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the Minnesota Twins organization. Former Cumberland County pitcher Joe Zanghi is 2-0 with two saves and 0.59 ERA this spring for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets' double-A affiliate.
“Junior college players are less risky,” Gorman said. “They’re proven college baseball players.”
Gorman, 39, knows firsthand the benefit of junior colleges. He is originally from St. Joseph, Missouri. He played college baseball at Kansas City Kansas Community College and North Central Missouri College before receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri.
Gorman now appears entrenched at Cumberland County. He became the school’s athletic director in 2013. In 2014, he led the Dukes to the National Championship game.
These days Gorman hears few if any second-guesses when it comes to his move eight years ago. Three hundred wins convinces a lot of people, including dads.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
