It’s one of the best weekends of the high school baseball season.
And it’s about so much more than balls and strikes.
Mainland Regional will host the eighth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic from Friday to Sunday. The showcase event will feature eight games.
It begins 7 p.m. Friday with rivals Holy Spirit and Mainland meeting at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
It concludes Sunday at Mainland, with the featured matchup pitting perennial powers St. Augustine Prep and Gloucester Catholic against each other.
The event has raised more than $50,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began.
“It’s something that when we started, we had some pretty grand visions,” event founder and Mainland baseball assistant Mike Edwards said. “It didn’t take long for people to understand the impact that it was going to have.”
Edwards helped start the Classic while he was an assistant at Millville in his memory of his mom, Kathleen Edwards.
She watched Edwards play for Holy Spirit in the late 1990s. She washed his uniform. She drove him to numerous practices.
Kathleen died of ovarian cancer in 2004.
Edwards started the Classic with Millville head coach Roy Hallenbeck, whose father died of liver cancer in 2010.
The event was held at Millville from 2012-2017. It shifted to Mainland last year after Edwards became a Mustangs assistant. The Classic relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds. The event raised about $10,000 last year. This year, the goal is $15,000.
From a pure sports perspective, the event is something more schools should run.
Each weekend of the winter basketball season is filled with high-profile showcase events that give fans a chance to see many of the region’s top teams in one location.
Baseball doesn’t have enough of these showcase events. High School baseball can sometimes get lost in the shuffle in the start of the major league season and the NBA and NHL playoffs.
These showcase events focus attention toward high school baseball.
That's one benefit.
The other is what this classic does for the America Cancer Society.
In a way, baseball is the perfect sport to pair with the fight against cancer. Baseball teaches participants how to persevere through swings and misses and booted ground balls.
Watch a loved one undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatments and perseverance is among the words that come to mind.
What is clear when you attend a Coaches vs. Cancer game his how many people and families impacted by cancer.
Before every game, each team has a cancer survivor or someone whose family has been impacted by the disease throw out the first pitch.
“It’s been really cool,” Edwards said, “seeing some parents and grandparents with their kids and grand kids and aunts and uncles with their nephews.”
Joe Bunting of Bunting Family Pharmacy in Northfield is the event’s “grand slam” sponsor.
Bunting graduated from Mainland in 1994, where he was star pitcher for the Mustangs.
Twenty years later, Bunting’s best friend, B.J. Cino, died of an aggressive form of bile-duct cancer at the age of 46. Cino and Bunting played together on the Northfield Cardinals in the Atlantic County Baseball League. Cino wore No. 10 and was a smooth-fielding shortstop. The Cardinals won the ACBL title last summer with Cino’s No. 10 on their jerseys.
The Cardinals play their home games at Birch Grove Park. On Friday on that field before the Holy Spirit-Mainland contest, Bunting will catch a first pitch from Kara Cino, one of B.J.’s four children and currently a Mainland junior.
The moment should typify what the Classic is about.
It’s a celebration of baseball. It’s a celebration of those that have survived cancer, and those that have not.
“I know B.J. will be smiling from above,” Bunting said. “It’s a chance for us all if we did lose somebody to spin it to where we can smile and have them out there with us one more time.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
