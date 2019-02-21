I met Don Bragg once.
He was the kind of guy you don’t forget coming across.
Bragg won the gold medal in the pole vault at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. He was the first athletic director at what is now Stockton University. Bragg died Saturday in his home in California. He was 83.
In August of 1993, I took a quick ride down the Garden State Parkway to Bragg’s home in the New Gretna section of Bass River Township to interview him for a feature story.
The story ran in The Press that month with the headline “It’s a struggle in his jungle.”
Bragg greeted me in bare feet, dungarees and a tank top that revealed his muscular 6-foot-3, 263-pound frame.
The Olympic gold medal hung on the wall of Bragg’s home in the middle of the Pinelands. Below the medal on an end table was a book of poetry written by Bragg.
Bragg admitted for years he had tried to find something to equal the thrill of winning the gold medal.
"Everything in my life (after the gold medal) has been anti-climactic," he said.
Bragg’s life was not easy.
He bought hundreds of acres of land in the Pinelands, only to see his property lose value after government regulations prevented wide-spread development of the area.
He said he was let go as Stockton AD after a Sports Illustrated article quoted one of his poems. Of course the picture that ran with the article probably didn’t help Bragg’s cause — it showed him pretending to be Tarzan with a cigar up his nose.
He suffered from health problems late in life.
And perhaps worst of all, he never got to play his alter ego, Tarzan, in the movies.
Bragg grew up in Penns Grove. He idolized Tarzan.
"He represents honesty, high integrity and the truth," Bragg said of Tarzan that day in 1993. "I also like that he's an outdoorsman, and his relationship with the animal kingdom."
Frank Campo, a retired Atlantic City High School athletic director, grew up in Penns Grove with Bragg.
Bragg built “Tarzanvilles” deep in the woods of Penns Grove. There Campo and other local kids would watch as Bragg pretended to be Tarzan as he swung on ropes from platform to platform built in trees 50 feet in the air.
Bragg taught the kids in Penns Grove how to pole vault. He bought them track and field spikes.
Campo said Bragg would dive underwater in the Penns Grove gravel pits and stay under so long that people would become alarmed.
“All of a sudden he would emerge,” Campo said Friday. “It was adventure. He was an icon.”
Bragg tried to parlay his Olympic success in a career in the movies. But he wanted just one role — Tarzan.
"I'm not an actor,” he told me. “I am Tarzan."
For a variety of reasons, he never got to play the king of the jungle.
At times, he was probably his own worst enemy. He admitted as much in 1993.
"I hated conformity. I hated rules and regulations. The same quality that made me Olympic champion probably slowed down my integration into society," he said.
Despite his struggles after winning the gold medal, Bragg insisted to me in 1993 that he was happy.
"No matter what position I've been in," he said, "I've always been happy."
Bragg celebrated his Olympic win by standing atop the medal stand and letting loose a Tarzan yell that reverberated around the Rome stadium.
"The people went crazy," he told me.
So, in that spirit, here’s one more Tarzan yell to salute a South Jersey original.
I’ll always remember the day I interviewed Bragg.
After all, how many times do you get to meet the real-life Tarzan?
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
