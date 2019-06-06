Bryanna Craig has won a South Jersey championship this outdoor track and field season.
The Millville High School freshman also won a state title and has helped the Thunderbolts achieve unprecedented team success.
But her biggest thrill this spring might have been when her dad Raffael Craig told her she could have a Snapchat account.
Raffael is also the Millville girls track and field coach.
Dads and their teenage daughters can sometimes have bumpy relationships, but the Craigs have had a spring to remember. It will continue when Bryanna competes in the Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington on Saturday.
"I like to think the coach and the father are always trying to teach (Bryanna and the rest of the Thunderbolts) lessons that are going to help them in life," Raffael said. "I'm just proud of her as both the coach and the dad."
Raffael, a 1999 Millville graduate, was one of the best athletes in Thunderbolts history.
He cleared 7 feet in the high jump and also excelled at the high hurdles, shot put and discus. He was the 1999 Press Male High School Athlete of the Year.
Bryanna, 15, grew up hearing about her dad's exploits.
"I think it's pretty cool," she said of following in her dad's footsteps. "There might be a little bit of pressure, because everybody expects more from me."
There's no truth to the rumor that Bryanna executed a Fosbury flop over a high jump bar to get into her crib, but she did show a talent for track and field at a young age.
"When she was in diapers," Raffael said, "she would always come to me and ask me to say 'On your mark, set, go.' She would run around the hallway."
Bryanna competed in national AAU meets growing up and has quickly made an impact on the New Jersey high school track and field scene. She won the South Jersey and state Group V high jump championships this spring.
She also excels at the long jump, 400-meter dash and 100 and 400 hurdles. In addition to her South Jersey and state championships, Bryanna has won three CAL and three Cumberland County titles this spring.
She is a big reason why Millville won the South Jersey Group IV team championship and finished as state Group IV co-champions with Rancocas Valley. Both were the first outdoor South Jersey and state championships in Millville girls outdoor track and field history.
"You couldn't ask for a better athlete than someone like her who goes out there and trains hard, puts 100% into it and never chokes under the moment," Raffael said.
Raffael said it's not hard to separate the dad and coach roles.
"We have a good relationship," he said. "She trusts me. We've been doing this long enough that she knows I'm never going to say anything that's not in her best interest."
But that's not to say this spring hasn't come without some stress. Raffael found himself trying to physically will Bryanna over the bar during the state Group IV high jump.
"Every time she jumped," Raffael said, "I was moving."
Bryanna's big Snapchat moment came after the South Jersey championship. Millville needed to finish third or better in the meet's final event — the 4x400 relay — to win the team title by a point.
Bryanna anchored the relay team. When she got the baton, Millville was in fourth place — 30 meters behind the third-place runner.
Bryanna made up the distance and got the Thunderbolts the third-place finish they needed.
After the race, Bryanna's teammates chanted "Snapchat, Snapchat."
They all looked at Raffael, who pointed at his daughter and gave her permission to get an account.
"I was thinking, 'Wow, I'm weird. Everybody has social media,' "Bryanna said. "I had nothing. I don't know what's going on with everybody. He finally let me have a Snapchat, so now I feel like I'm in the loop."
Sometimes having your dad as the head coach can be worth more than a gold medal.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
