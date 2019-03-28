PHILADELPHIA — Sometimes it’s easy to forget that professional athletes are people who should be treated with respect.

Consider Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera.

On Thursday, Herrera went 1 for 4 with an RBI to help the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 10-4 in the season opener.

But in a Sports Illustrated preview about the Phillies published online this week, an anonymous scout described Herrera as a “dog” and a “clown.” Sports Illustrated later revised the preview, taking the clown and dog references out of the story.

Herrera struggled last season, batting a career-low .255.

It’s OK to say he’s been inconsistent or question if he’s always been in top physical condition in the past.

It’s fine to wonder — as I have — if he’s the type of player who will cost a team in a pennant race a win with a mental mistake in the field or the base paths.

But call him a clown and a dog? No way.

After Thursday’s win, Herrera was asked about the Sports Illustrated story.

“First of all, I was not aware of it, and second of all, I don’t really care,” he said through a translator. “Everyone has his or her opinion. I try to focus on the positive stuff. Whenever there’s negative story about me, I seek the positive.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler defended Herrera when asked about the story before Thursday’s game.

“This is a guy who’s misunderstood,” Kapler said. “He works really hard. He’s learning how to work and to increase his volume of work. He’s learning how to be a focused present athlete. It ebbs and flows as he develops, but there’s no shortage of care from Odubel, and there’s no shortage of work — and there’s no shortage of willingness to dig in.”

There’s no doubt this is a pivotal season for Herrera’s future in Philadelphia. He has seen his WAR (wins above replacement) dip from an excellent 4.2 in 2016 to 0.2 last year. Kapler said before the game the Phillies lineup was pretty much set except at third base and Herrera’s center field.

“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Kapler said, “but he’s consistently been up for the challenge, and he’s never shied away from a tough conversation where we’ve raised the bar for him and asked a little bit more from him.”

Herrera is 27 and should be entering his prime. He batted sixth Thursday. That spot in the lineup should take pressure off him. He batted mostly third last season where the Phillies depended on him to be one of their primary run producers. Herrera might just be better suited to be a more complementary player.