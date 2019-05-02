PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a baseball 108.3 mph in the first inning Wednesday night.
It was a ground out to second base
He hit another pitch 105.4 mph in the sixth.
It was a fly out to center field.
Only two batters hit balls as hard or harder than Harper did in the Phillies 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a 109.2 mph single in the second inning, and Rhys Hoskins line a 107.4 mph home run in the eighth.
Harper currently can’t buy a hit.
It seemed inevitable from the moment the outfielder signed his 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies that he would be mired in an early-season slump.
It also seemed inevitable that Harper's slump would draw plenty of attention and even some boos.
In his last 10 games, Harper is 3 for 30 with one home run, six RBIs and 12 strikeouts. He’s seen his average drop from .289 on April 20 to its current .231.
The good news?
Philadelphia has managed to go 5-5 in those 10 games.
Is Harper pressing?
Is he trying to live up to the big contract?
He wouldn’t be the first athlete to struggle at the start of a big deal.
No matter what you’ve accomplished in the past, it’s only natural to want to make a good first impression.
Harper heard some boos after he struck out for the second time in Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers.
“I’d do the same thing,” he told reporters after the game when asked about the booing.
Hopefully, Harper is not repeating last season when he batted .214 before the All-Star break and .300 after it with the Washington Nationals.
The Phillies would obviously much rather Harper repeat his NL MVP season of 2015 when he batted .330 with 42 home runs and 99 RBIs.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler isn’t panicking about Harper and nor should he.
Kapler pointed out that St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt went through a stretch last season where he was 9 for 82 with a home run and 33 strikeouts.
“This is not unusual,” Kapler said of Harper’s struggles. “There’s been a lot made of why it’s happening, and you can point to any number of reasons and say he’s not doing X, Y and Z. It’s a tweak here. It’s a mental adjustment there that changes everything.”
Kapler spoke with Harper after Tuesday’s game. The manager acknowledged that Harper's swing isn’t perfect now. But there's also reason for optimism and that's not just Kapler putting a positive spin on a bad situation.
“(Bryce is) physically sound,” Kapler said. “His bat speed is lightening. In batting practice, he’s hitting the ball to the moon. He’s physically in incredible shape by every measure.”
Perhaps the best explanation for Harper’s struggles is one player is often utter – “That’s baseball.”
“We all go through it,” Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola said. “You see guys start off hot, cool off and get back to hot again. Any given time, any given day, any given game it can change. We all know Bryce is going to pick things up.”
Harper charged out of the dugout as the Phillies took the field Wednesday night. As is his custom, he removed his cap and bowed to the fans in the right-field stands. They gave him a standing ovation.
Harper and the Phillies committed to each other for the long haul.
One rocky month and predictable slump shouldn’t change that.
The hits and home runs – like the warmer weather - are coming.
That's baseball.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
