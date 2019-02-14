Most of South Jersey's high school basketball teams will try to simulate postseason pressure the next 10 days.
Meanwhile, 16 Cape-Atlantic League teams will experience the real thing.
The CAL Tournament begins Friday with eight first-round matchups. Eight boys teams and eight girls teams will participate. The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Mainland Regional girls are the top seeds and defending champions.
The tournament began in 2012, and it’s one of the best things the league has ever done. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions plus two wild-card teams qualify.
The tournament creates memories for high school athletes. The CAL began its current championship game in 1992. Attendance at Stockton University for those games has increased since the tournament began. This year’s title games will be played Feb. 23. The tournament builds momentum and interest that culminates that day.
County and league championship tournaments are common everywhere in the state except South Jersey.
The state tournament begins Feb. 25. The brackets are set. The dirty little secret of South Jersey high school basketball is that most teams are currently just killing time between now and their first state tournament game.
But CAL teams are playing meaningful games. They are playing real elimination games. There's celebrations after CAL tournament wins, and tears after the losses.
As good as the tournament is, there are ways to make it better. Here are a few humble suggestions:
• Finish regular season league games before the seeding committee meets. This season the committee met Wednesday morning with some big games to be played that night, including contests that decided one of the three boys divisions. It will be fairer for the teams and easier for the committee if all regular season CAL games are completed before the tournament field is set.
• Play the four boys and the four girls first-round games at the same gym. The games could be played Presidents Day weekend — the boys Saturday, and the girls Sunday. Games could begin at noon and tip off every two hours.
Four games at each location would be great for fans. Hoop junkies would love it. Coaches could scout. The days would be a celebration of CAL basketball.
This format would also give a bigger spotlight to the girls first-round games, which tend to get overshadowed by boys first-round contests when played on the same night.
• If the league keeps the current format, make sure each of the three boys and girls division winners gets a home game. This will put extra emphasis on the divisions and makes division matchups in December, January and February even more intense.
But the most important suggestion is to spread the success. Let's hold tournaments in other sports. The league already does this, holding girls volleyball and boys and girls soccer tournaments last fall.
How about lacrosse and baseball for spring 2020?
All sports — like politics — is local. Winning a South Jersey or a state title is sweet. Proving you're the best team on your block can be just as meaningful.
Our block is the CAL.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
