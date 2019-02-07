The Process is over.
Now, it’s time to win a championship.
The Philadelphia 76ers showed a win-now mentality when they traded for Los Angeles Clippers power forward Tobias Harris early Wednesday morning.
Philadelphia again showed a win-now mentality when they finally gave up on guard Markelle Fultz — the overall No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft — and traded him to the Orlando Magic on Thursday afternoon. Teams with championship aspirations can’t sit around waiting for supposedly key players to develop.
According to media reports, Philadelphia intends to sign both Jimmy Butler and Harris to long-term contracts. That would mean, for the foreseeable future, the 76ers core would be Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Butler and Harris.
There will probably be no more major moves, just trimming around the edges with rookies and select veterans.
This is what The Process built.
This is why 76ers fans sat through Isaiah Cannon, Ish Smith and Hollis Thompson and multiple other players coach Brett Brown once described as gypsies.
This is why 76ers fans sat through a 10-72 season in 2015-16.
I wasn’t a fan of The Process. It took a little longer than it should have. Bad draft picks — Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor and Fultz — slowed the rebuilding. But there’s no doubt The Process turned Philadelphia into one of the NBA’s marquee teams.
The plan was to acquire generational talent through the draft.
The Sixers did that with Embiid.
The 7-foot center is in the midst of an MVP-type season, averaging 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds. Few NBA players combine his size and agility.
Simmons is limited by his inability to shoot from the outside and score in the fourth quarter of close games, but he remains one of basketball’s most unique players. Simmons has a much different skill set, but he can be compared to Dennis Rodman, a limited defensive and rebounding machine who played on five NBA championship teams.
The question now: Are Butler and Harris the right players to pair with Embiid and Simmons?
Butler has been slow to fit in. There have been some behind-the-scenes reports that he’s not happy. That’s not a surprise, considering he wasn’t thrilled at his previous two NBA stops in Chicago and Minnesota.
But he’s still an effective scorer and defender. If anything, Butler needs to be more aggressive on offense. He averages 14 shots per game with the Sixers, his lowest average since he also averaged 14 with the 2014-15 Bulls.
The 6-9 Harris shoots 43 percent from 3-point range. His ability to shoot should help open up things inside for Embiid, especially in the fourth quarter of close games.
Harris is not a player to build an NBA franchise around. But add him to Embiid and Simmons and he could be the perfect complimentary piece.
The two members of the Sixers’ organization now squarely in the spotlight are Brown and general manager Elton Brand.
Brown must make sure Simmons, Embiid, Butler, Harris and shooting guard J.J. Redick blend together. Brown must also ensure that young players — such as Jonah Bolden — become contributors.
Brand must add veteran depth to this team. Youth is not rewarded in the postseason. The Sixers can add some key veterans in upcoming buy-out market — Wesley Matthews of the New York Knicks seems a logical target.
The Process began in 2013. It lasted 5½ seasons until 2 a.m. Wednesday when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the Harris trade.
The championship window starts now.
Butler at 29 is the oldest of the Sixers’ core players. Philadelphia should have a four-to-five-year championship window.
What will define success during that period?
It won’t be being entertaining or relevant. The Process already accomplished that.
It’s simply about winning. This is professional sports, and teams don’t get graded on a curve.
In the next four to five years, the Sixers need multiple deep playoff runs and this is important — at least one championship.
Otherwise, The Process is noting more than catchy slogan for a rebuilding plan that didn’t deliver.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
