A move happened this week that barely made a blip on the national sports scene.
There’s no reason it should have.
But it still might impacts the Phillies' future.
The Los Angeles Angels signed starting pitcher Matt Harvey.
The former New York Mets star is two surgeries and a couple of seasons removed from is prime. Harvey finished 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA for the Mets and the Cincinnati Reds last season.
How does this impact the Phillies?
It continues the Angels' desperate strategy of trying to become a playoff team while they still employ baseball’s best player — Millville’s own Mike Trout.
It's a strategy that is doomed to fail.
The Angels finished 80-82 and in fourth place, 23 games behind the American League West-winning Houston Astros.
The Angels finished 17-games back of the wild-card-winning Oakland Athletics.
Harvey isn’t going to make up those gaps.
And it’s not just the Astros or the A’s that Los Angeles is chasing. Remember, the Angels play in the AL, which also houses the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians.
The Angels are in need of a complete rebuild. The Seattle Mariners, who won nine more games than the Angles last season, decided to go in that direction this offseason.
A full rebuild means one thing — trading Trout.
It’s a move the Angles have to make soon.
Trout is signed through 2020. The Angels can’t let him enter free agency and sign with another team and get nothing but a draft pick in return.
So some time this summer, the Angels and Trout are going to have to talk, and the result of that conversation is either this summer or probably next offseason the Angels are going to trade him.
For those who say Los Angeles will never trade Trout, history says you’re wrong.
Babe Ruth was traded.
Wayne Gretzky was trade
Alex Rodriguez was traded.
We’re all tradeable.
This is where the Phillies come in. They’ve made some nice moves this season with the additions of shortstop Jean Segura and outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
But they need a star position player — on and off the field.
The Phillies are pursuing free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.
If they can sign one of those players, great. It’s better than trading for Trout because the Phillies wouldn’t have to give up any prospects or promising players on the big league roster.
But if Philadelphia can’t sign Machado or Harper, the next move is Trout.
When — and not if — the Angels decide to trade Trout, there’s only a couple of realistic destinations.
The No. 1 bidder will be the Yankees with their money and tradition. DiMaggio, Mantle and Trout is a list of center fielders that rolls easily off the tongue.
But Philadelphia can’t let New York or Boston beat them to Trout.
The Phillies have the prospects to get it done, and let’s start the conversation with the Angels about Philadelphia’s prized minor league starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez.
Trout would redefine the Phillies. His popularity would soar.
Much was made last season of Trout’s marketability. The reason he isn’t more popular is because he plays well more than half of his games between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the East Coast for a team that no one outside of Orange County, California, cares about.
So, it’s going to happen.
The Angels will trade Trout.
Will the Phillies go all out to sign Harper or Machado this offseason or are they are willing to wait for Trout?
And when Trout becomes available, is Philadelphia willing to pay the price to get him?
The answers to those questions will determine the Phillies' fortunes for the next decade and beyond.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
