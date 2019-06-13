It's nice to be wanted.
Just ask Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball players Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White.
The two, who will be seniors in the fall, are in the midst of the exhilarating, thrilling, confusing, overwhelming and head-spinning process known as recruiting.
"I love the recruiting process," White said before the Crusaders played a summer league game at Stockton University on Tuesday. "I like the campuses. I like how (the college coaches) make you feel and how they believe in you."
Thweatt and White had received numerous NCAA Division I scholarship offers. The two took an official visit to Temple University earlier this month. They posed for pictures with family and friends in Owls uniforms.
"I like it," Thweatt said. "Traveling to different schools, seeing how people are, meeting different (coaching) staffs, I think that's pretty cool. I like traveling and getting away."
Thweatt and White attracted the attention of numerous college coaches last season. Monmouth University coach King Rice watched the two play against The Patrick School at the Seagull Classic in January. Rice was there to watch his son play for the Patrick School, but after he saw Thweatt and White and Wildwood Catholic's 56-42 win, he came out of the Holy Spirit stands to offer the duo scholarships on the spot. Plenty of other coaches had similar reactions and with good reason.
Thweatt and White led the Crusaders to a 27-2 record and the Cape-Atlantic League championship. The 6-foot-7 Thweatt was The Press Player of the Year. He averaged 20.2 and 10.7 rebounds.
The 6-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Both are in the process of making decisions that will go a long way toward determining their future.
It can be fun. Making an official visit to a college is like winning an all-expenses paid vacation.
It can be stressful. College coaches want them to make a commitment yesterday.
"Their parents have never been through it," Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. "It's a process. I told them you'll know when you're (at the college) whether this is the place or not."
DeWeese said he expects White to make his college decision soon. Thweatt will probably take longer to decide. Some high school coaches want players to make their decision before their senior season to alleviate some pressure, but DeWeese said that doesn't matter to him.
"It's up to them," DeWeese said. "I don't think it matters for us."
This is the time of year where college coaches get to see high school players in action at high-level AAU tournaments.
White's summer has been slowed by injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee at the end of May and underwent surgery. White expects to make a full recovery by August.
"It's a huge step back," White said, "but I'm expecting to come back stronger."
Meanwhile, Thweatt has played in tournaments in Chicago, Kansas and Las Vegas. He has quickly become one of the most highly recruited Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball players over the past 10 years.
Florida is among the schools to offer him a scholarship. UCLA and Villanova are expected to make offers soon.
Thweatt and White are level-headed. Nothing seems to rattle them on the court, and so far the recruiting process hasn't either.
Recruiting can be a hassle, especially in today's internet age where plenty of websites want to know when recruits make their decision or what schools they're interested.
But both White and Thweatt will get to go for college for free and continue to play a sport they love. That's an opportunity to relish.
"You have to enjoy it while you can," Thweatt said.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
