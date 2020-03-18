The New Jersey Athletic Conference canceled all conference and non-conference contests and league championships for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year Wednesday, ending Stockton University's spring sports season.
NJAC Commissioner Terry Small said the decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, support staffs and fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a decision that we all hoped would not have to be made, but in the long run, it's the decision that is clearly in the best interest of all parties involved," Small said in a news release.
This cancellation not only affects spring sports but some winter sport athletes who will be unable to attend NCAA national championships that were cancelled as well.
Stockton's Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation, Kevin McHugh, seconded Small in a statement by saying the move was in the best interest of all involved.
"While the cancellation of the season prohibits us from honoring our participants, especially the seniors, in the established ways, we will work to create an appropriate manner and time for recognizing their contributions," McHugh said.
The Ospreys end their respective seasons with the following records: women's lacrosse was 4-0 with 13 games not played; softball was 1-1 with 38 games not played; baseball was 8-3 with 31 games not played; men's lacrosse was 5-1 with 11 games not played. The outdoor men's and women's track and field seasons were scheduled to begin March 28.
In a statement posted online, baseball coach Rich Gawlak commended his seniors for shaping the program into what it is now.
"We have a lot of questions that remain to be answered," Gawlak said. "but I would like to thank my seniors for their efforts, professionalism, and the leadership they provided this team. We are in a better place because of their dedication and hard work, and I commend them for their fine playing careers, but most importantly for the fine young men they have grown into as members of our Osprey family."
Three seasons that began in the fall and slated to resume in the spring are also canceled: women's tennis, which was supposed to begin this past Sunday, and women's golf and women's rowing, both scheduled to resume this Saturday.
