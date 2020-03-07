The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference college basketball tournament will make its Atlantic City debut this week under the best of basketball circumstances.
The three New Jersey men’s teams in the conference — Saint Peter’s, Monmouth and Rider universities — have all had compelling regular seasons that have them near the top of the conference standings.
“That was all planned,” Monmouth athletic director Marilyn McNeil said with a laugh. “It couldn’t have been a better scenario.”
The MAAC men’s and women’s tournaments start Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the women playing at 11 a.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
It is the first time since the Atlantic 10 men’s tournament left Boardwalk Hall in 2012 that Atlantic City will be a part of March Madness.
“We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback from the community of Atlantic City about the efforts to publicize the event,” MAAC Commissioner Richard Ensor said. “I think teams are very excited about Atlantic City. They feel it’s going to be a neutral site.”
The MAAC consists of 11 schools. In addition to the New Jersey trio, there’s Marist, Fairfield, Canisius, Iona, Manhattan, Niagara, Quinnipiac and Siena.
With the success the three New Jersey schools have had this season, fans and alumni of Rider, Saint Peter’s and Monmouth should be motivated to attend. All three will be among the top four seeds.
Saint Peter’s features a core of freshmen and is organizing a fan bus to travel from Jersey City to Boardwalk Hall for its Wednesday night quarterfinal. Rider relies on seniors, who will try to make the most of their final opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament. Monmouth plays in Thursday night’s quarterfinals.
“Atlantic City is part of the Jersey Shore vibe we have (at Monmouth),” McNeil said. “We have a majority of Jersey students here. It just has a vibe that is known here, and people are comfortable with.”
It’s not just the New Jersey men’s teams that are coming into the tournament on the upswing. The Rider women feature Stella Johnson, who leads the country in scoring with a 24.2 average.
“I think we’re going to get a good turnout,” Ensor said. “We’ll see what happens. But we do know it’s March Madness. It’s here.”
Monmouth was the driving force behind the MAAC coming to Atlantic City. This is the first of the conference’s three-year deal with Boardwalk Hall.
The university pushed for the move because it was tired of the tournament being played in Albany, New York, on Siena’s home court. Siena is on track to be the top seed in this year’s tournament.
ATLANTIC CITY — For the next two weeks, the East Coast’s premier gaming destination will be …
“Monmouth has been a proponent of Atlantic City from the beginning,” McNeil said. “Albany was great, and they were great hosts. Nothing bad to say, but it was always hard to play on somebody’s home floor. I’m hoping the Siena fans come down to Atlantic City and be as supportive and loud as they were up in Albany.”
The main question now is how the tournament will draw in Atlantic City. When the Atlantic 10 played at Boardwalk Hall, attendance was driven by match-ups. Philadelphia schools, such as Temple, drew the biggest crowds.
Ensor said he hopes the tournament draws between 20,000 and 30,000 fans this week.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two months ahead of their inaugural tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall,…
The big night will be Friday, when the men’s semifinals will be played at 6 and 8 p.m. The women’s semifinals will be played at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“That’s the best night of basketball,” Ensor said. “You have two doubleheaders. I’d like to see 6,000 in the building. If we could hit that number, I think we’d be doing really well.”
The move to Atlantic City means the MAAC Tournament is a week later than it’s been in the past. The men’s final was traditionally played the Monday before the NCAA Tournament’s Selection Sunday.
Some critics wonder whether the MAAC Tournament will be overshadowed this week by the big-time conference events, such as the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. The MAAC men's final will be played the same day as the Big East and Atlantic Coast Conference championship games.
Ensor said he didn’t know how that scenario would play out. He did point out that basketball fans can watch the MAAC championships in person and then head to the casinos or restaurants to watch the Big East, ACC and other major conference title games.
“I think we’re going to build and grow this event over time,” Ensor said. “I think it will become a really great site for this championship for the future.”
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Sergio Olmos, 41 attempts over Xavier's Jason Love, 31 the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Semaj Inge, 15 points to the fans after beating Xavier's in NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's Semaj Inge (15) drives to the basket around Cincinnati's Marcus Sikers (10) during first half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Villanova 2 Randy Foye shoots through Longwood 1 Clayton Holmes and 50 Lamar Barrett during the first half. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple’s Lavoy Allen, 24, center taps the ball in against between Saint Joseph’s Idris Hillard, 32, left and Tasheed Carr, 0, right in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Cincinnati's Marcus Sikes (10) battle for a rebound against Temple's DaShone Kirkendoll (32) during first half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Lavoy Allen, 24 grabs a rebound over Xavier's Jason Love, 31, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Xavier's Jamel McLean, 22, left attempts a shot against Saint Louis' Brett Thompson, 41, right in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Ryan Brooks, 2 is foul by Saint Joseph's Charoy Bentley, 11, left and Garrett Williamson, 15 background in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Xavier's Jamel McLean, 22 attempts a shot against Temple's Lavoy Allen, 24 the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's cheerleaders perform during a time -out against Cincinnati's at Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Louis' Willie Reed, 3 goes infor a layup against Xavier's Knny Frease, 32, right in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Fans begin to fill the arena near gametime. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Cincinnati's Marvin Gentry (1), attempts a shot over Temple's DaShone Kirkendoll (32), left and teammate Dion Dacons (4) during second half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple Owls Vs. Cincinnati Bearcats at Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Xavier's Derrick Brown, 5 walks off the court as Temple's celebrate their win over Xavier for NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Lavoy Allen slams duck against Xavier's Kenny Frease, 32, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Rhode Island's Lamonte Ulmer, 15 chases down a loses ball past Duquesne's Melquan Bolding, 23 background in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's Garrett Williamson, 15, right battle a for a rebound against Charlotte's Lamont Mack, 15,left the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Bill Clack, 30, center grabs a rebound in between Rhode Island's Ben Eaves, 2, left and Kahiem Saewright, 33, rightin the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
St. Louis' Willie Reed, 33 wins the tipoff against La Salle's Vernon Goodridge, 1 during the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
UMass' cheerleaders perform backflips during a timeout against Duquesne's in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's Ahmad Nivins, 34,center battle a loses ball against Charlotte's Charlie Coley, 2, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's fans cheer after their win over Saint Joseph's in NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's Dustin Salisbery (3), left battle for the ball against Cincinnati's Cedric McGowan (30) during second half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Dionte Christmas, 22, right drive to the basket against Xavier's Dante Jackson, 25,left the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Semaj Inge, 15 attempts a shot against Xavier's Dante Jackson, 25, center and Jason Love, 31, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Louis' Brett Thompson, 41 attempts a shot against Xavier's C.J. Anderson, 20, right in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Semaj Inge, 15 blocks the shot of Xavier's Dante Jason Love, 31, foreground the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Fans begin to fill the arena near gametime. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's Darrin Govens, 13, right attempts a shot against Charlotte's RaShad Coleman, 22,left the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Melquan Bolding, 23 attempts a shot against UMass' Tony Gaffney, 24, background in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's Idris Hilliard, 32 battl for a loses ball against Charlotte's Lamont Mack, 15, left and An'Juan Wilderness, 21, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Aaron Jackson , 1, left battle for a loses ball against Rhode Island's Lamonte Ulmer, 15, right in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Fans wave to distract opponents' foul shout during the first half. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Louis' Barry Eberhardt, 15, left and Tommie Liddell III, background battle a loses ball against Xavier's C.J. Derrick Brown, 5, center in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
St. Louis' Kwamain Mitchell, 3 goes in for a lays-up against La Salle's Darryl Green, 0, right during the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's Semaj Inge (15) is fouled by Cincinnati's Deonta Vaughn (5) during first half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Dayton's Chris Wright (33) and Richmond's David Gonzalvez (5) and Josh Duinker (11) look for the ball during the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's fans cheer for their team against Cincinnati's during second half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
UMass' cheerleaders perform during a timeout against Duquesne's in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's cheerleaders cheer for their team during a time -out against Cincinnati's at Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Villanova 1 Kyle Lowry charges Longwood 20 Michael Jefferson during the first half. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Luke Butler, 20 of Elkins Park, PA. cheer for his Temple team against Saint Joseph's in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Villanova band plays behind boards. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Semaj Inge, 15, left drive to the basket against Saint Joseph's Chris Prescott, 1, right in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's Dustin Salisbery (3),right attempts a jump shot over Cincinnati's Marvin Gentry (1), left during first half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Xavier's Jamel McLean,22, right grabs a rebound over Temple's Lavoy Allen, 24, left and Jason Love, 31, center the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Dionte Christmas, 22 dribbles past Saint Joseph's Garrett, 15, left in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's Dustin Salisbery (3) attempts a shot over Cincinnati's Connor Barwin (11) during first half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Dionte Christmas, 22, right drive past Saint Joseph's Garrett, 15, left in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's Idris Hillard, 32 covers his head after losing to Temple's in the NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Cincinnati's Connor Barwin (11) grabs a rebound over Temple's Dionte Christmas (22), right during second half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Lavoy Allen, 24 grabs a rebound between Xavier's Jason Love, 31, left and Jamel McLean, 2, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Villanova 2 Randy Foye shoots over Longwood 50 Lamar Barrett and 1 Clayton Holmes during the first half. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's fans cheer their team against Temple's in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Richmond's Kevin Anderson, 14 battle for a loses ball against Dayton's Chris Wright, 33 in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Dionte Christmas, 22 goes in for a layup against Xavier's B.J. Raymond, 11, center and Jason Love, 31, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple fans cheer their team on against Saint Joseph's in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Bill Clack, 30, attempts a shot over Rhode Island's , Delroy James, 21, left in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's Semaj Inge (15), right steals the ball from Cincinnati's John Williamson (45), left during second half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Melquan Bolding, 23 grabs a rebound Massachusetts' Tony Gaffney, 24, background and Matt Glass, 33, right in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Atlantic City High School band perform during half time of Duquesne's vs UMass' of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Saint Joseph's Tasheed Carr, 0 , center looks a open man between Charlotte's An'Juan Wildernes, 21, left and DiJuan Harris, 3, right the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Semaj Inge, 15 slam duck against Saint Joseph's in the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
St. Louis' Brain Conklin, 14 attempts a shot over La Salle's Rodney Green, 10, left during the second half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple fans cheer their team on against Saint Joseph's in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Xavier's Derrick Brown walk off the court as Temple's celebrate their win over for NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
St. Louis' Kwamain Mitchell, 3 drives to the basket against La Salle's Vernon Goodridge, 1 and Darryl Partin, 0 during the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Aaron Jackson, 1 drives past Rhode Island's Keith Cothran,22in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Fans begin to fill the arena near gametime. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A10 Basketball Tourney
Temple's Lavoy Allen, 24 grabs a rebound over Xavier's Jason Love, 31, right the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 13, 2009.
Edward Lea
villanovabball
Villanova 50 Will Sheridan shoot over Longwood 3 Kirk Williams during the first half. Sat. 12/10/05 Villanova vrs Longwood college basketball at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Temple vs. Cincinnati
Temple's DaShone Kirkendoll (32), right drives past Cincinnati's John Williamson (45), left during first half of Atlantic City Lenape Trail Classic, college basketball game at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, Dec 9, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Bill Clack, 30, right dribbles past Rhode Island's Delroy James, 21, left Jimmy Baron, 20, background and Keith Cothran, 22, right in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12, 2009
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Xavier's Jamel McLean # 22, middle cut between Richmond's David Gonzalvez #5, left and Justin Harper #32, right in the second half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Rhode Island's agasint Saint Louis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Richmond's Francis C. Martel #15, left David Gonzalvez #5, middle and Dan Geriot #41, left top along with Temple's Rahlir Jefferson #32, top and Luis Guzman #10, right watch the ball hit the rim in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Rhode Island's Jim Baron watch from sideline against Saint Louis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Rhode Island's Marquis Jones #5 dirve to the basket around Saint Louis Cory Remekun #32, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Temple's head caoch Frean Dunphy watch team against St. Bonaventure's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Juan Fernandez #4, right attempts a layup past Richmond's Kevin Smith $12, middle in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Juan Fernandez #4, right attempts a layup over Richmond's Darrius Garrett #1, right in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Rhode Island's Keith Cothran, 22 , right dribbles drown court pass Temple's Lavoy Allen #24, middle in the second half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Xavier's Jordan Crawford #55,middle drive to the basket between Richmond's David Gonzalvez #5, right and Ryan Butler #44, left in the second half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's players celebrates as time expires in an NCAA college basketball game against Richmond for the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Atlantic City High School band perform during half time of Duquesne's vs UMass' of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Lavoy Allen #24, middle battle for a rebound agaginst Richmond's Darrien Brothers #3, left as teammate Justin Harper #32, right looks on in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Temple's Lavoy Allen, # 24 drives to the basket between St. Bonaventure's Marquise Simmons # 33, left and Andrew Nicholson #44, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Xavier's Jamel McLean #22, middle battle for the ball against Richmond's David Gonzalvez #5, left and Kevin Smith, #12, right in the second half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Kim Theetge, Director of Events at Boardwalk Hall looks for water on the court after leaking ceiling that caused a delay during Temple against Rhode Island semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Richmond's team celebrate near the end of the second half against Xavier of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010. Richmond won 89-85.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
St. Bonaventure's Da'Quan Cook #21, left battle for a rebound over Temple's Rahlir Jefferson # 32, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Ryan Brooks waves to the fans as he celebrate after winning over Richmond for the NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Lavoy Allen #24, left and Rahlir #32, right battle for a rebound against Richmond's David Gonzalvez #5, bottom and Francis C. Martel @15, middle top in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Temple's Ramone Moore #23 attempts a shot against Rhode Island's Ben Eaves # 2, left in the first half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Rhode Island's celebrate from the banch against Saint Louis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Temple's Michael Eric # 50, left battle for a rebound agagst St. Bonaventure's Andrew Nicholson #44, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
UMass school's mascot cheer the team on against Duquesne's in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Dayton's Devin Searcy #34 slamdunk over Xavier's Kenny Frease #32 during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Melquan Bolding, 23 attempts a shot against Massachusetts' Tony Gaffney, 24, background in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Rhode Island's head coach Jim Baron react to a call going Temple's way during the first half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Duquesne's Aaron Jackson, 1 lays past Massachusetts' David Gibbs, 2, right in the first half of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Rhode Island's Delroy James #21 top left watch is teammate Ben Eaves #2, right top tips the ball in over Temple's Ramone Moore #23 left bottom and Lavoy #24, middle in the second half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 Basketball Tourney
Atlantic City High School band perform during half time of Duquesne's vs UMass' of NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference men's tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Wednesday, March 11, 2009.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
St. Bonaventure's cheerleader cheer against Temple's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Temple's band perform during the first half against St. Bonaventure's of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Xavier's Andrew Taylor #15 ,middle battle for a rebound agaginst Richmond's Dan Geriot #41, left and teammate Francis C. Martel #15, right in the second half of semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Temple's Lavoy Allen, # 24 drives to the basket between St. Bonaventure's Marquise Simmons # 33, left and Andrew Nicholson #44, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball semis
Rhode Island mascot the Ram cheer the fans on during first half against Temple for semifinal round NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships , Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Lavoy Allen #24, middle battle for a rebound agaginst Richmond's Darrien Brothers #3, left as teammate Justin Harper #32, right looks on in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Richmond's Dan Geriot #41 grabs a rebound over Temple's Rahlir Jefferson #32, left in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Richmond's vs Temple's in the second half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Richmond's Dan Geriot #41 grabs a rebound over Temple's Justin Harper #32, left in the first half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball champ
Temple's Luis Guzman #10 attempts a shot over Richmond's Francis C. Martel #15, left in the second half of the final round of NCAA college basketball game, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sunday, March 14, 2010. Temple won 56-52.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
St. Bonaventure's Da'Quan Cook #21, left battle for a rebound over Temple's Rahlir Jefferson # 32, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Rhode Island's agasint Saint Louis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
A10 basketball Quarters
Temple's Michael Eric # 50, left battle for a rebound agagst St. Bonaventure's Andrew Nicholson #44, right during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, March 12, 2010.
Edward Lea
