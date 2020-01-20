New Jersey Motorsports Park recently announced its 2020 schedule.
The Millville racing facility will open with the Sports Car Club of America South Jersey Road Racing Classic from April 17-19. It will conclude with the SCCA 12-Hour Devil in the Dark Endurance Race on Oct. 24
The NJMP will also host its first Designer Wraps Beer Fest on May 23. The schedule includes the return of several popular events, including 24 Hours of Lemons from June 13-14, and the eighth annual American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association Vintage Motorcycle Festival and Swap from June 19-21.
“We’re continuing to provide a wide variety of on and off track events to our fans,” NJMP COO Brad Scott said in a release. “We look forward to our main racing events every season but are eager about the addition of events like the Designer Wraps Beer Fest to round out our 2020 schedule.”
The Foot Truck Festival returns for its fourth straight year June 27. MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey, which features the top superbike racers in the country, returns Sept. 11-13.
Tickets are available at njmp.com. The NJMP can also be reached at (856) 327-8000.
The full schedule follows:
April 17-19: SCCA Jersey Road Racing Classic — The Jerk**
April 18-19: Championship Cup Series I*
May 23: Designer Wraps Beer Fest
June 5-7: SCCA Lightning Challenge**
June 13-14: 24 Hours of Lemons ft. HooptieCon*
June 19-21: 8th annual AHRMA Vintage Motorcycle Festival & Swap Meet*
June 26-28: American Endurance Racing (AER)*
June 27: 4th annual Foot Truck Festival
July 4-5: Championship Cup Series II ft. Loudon Road Race Series*
July 11: Foam Glow 5K
July 17-19: SCCA US Majors*
July 17-19: Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving Experience
Aug. 8: Insane Inflatable 5K
Aug. 21-23: SCCA Summer Thunder**
Aug. 22: Terrain Race
Aug. 29-30: SCCA Time Trials with Global Time Attack**
Sept. 11-13: MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey*
Sept. 4-5: Championship Cup Series III*
Oct: 10 South Jersey Show and Shine Truck Show**
Oct 24: SCCA 12-Hour Devil in the Dark Endurance Race*
*Kids 12 & under are free
**Free admission
