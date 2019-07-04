The Ocean City Nor'easters salvaged a 2-2 tie with winless Evergreen FC on Wednesday night in Leesburg, Virginia, as Claudio Repetto scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute.
The Nor'easters' two goals were nearly identical, as O.C.'s Matteo Bennati was fouled inside the 18-yard line twice, and Repetto connected twice on penalty kicks.
Repetto's first goal made it 1-0 in the 24th minute. But Evergreen (0-8-4) scored twice early in the second half to go up 2-1. One of the Hammers' goals was in the 50th minute and the other in the 57th.
O.C. goalie Jan Hoffelner, making his 12 straight start, made a big save in the 85th minute to keep it at 2-1.
Repetto, of Genoa, Italy, scored for the fourth straight game and has seven goals on the season. He's a rising junior at Coastal Carolina University.
"Unfortunately, we weren't sharp tonight and we paid for it," Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said in a Nor'easters press release. "We missed too many chances to put the game away, and we made mistakes to let Evergreen in the match. We showed good fight to get chances until the end and get the penalty in the final minutes, but we only have ourselves to blame for not getting all three points."
Ocean City is 5-3-4 for 19 points and the Nor'easters are third in the Mid Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The team with the best record among non division winners in the Eastern Conference of League Two becomes the conference's wild card entry in the playoffs. O.C. has two division games left and only a slim chance to make the playoffs. The Portland Phoenix (Maine) are 7-2-2 (23 points) while North Carolina FC U23s are 7-5 (21 points), and division-rival Long Island Rough Riders are 5-1-5 for 20 points.
