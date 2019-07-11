Two beach patrol competitions, the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races in North Wildwood and the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational in Brigantine, will be held Friday.
The 51st annual Beschen-Callahan Memorials, a six-race event, will be at 6 p.m. at 15th Avenue beach.
The 55th annual Kuhn Invitational, an event with five relay races, is at 6:15 p.m. at 16th Street.
The Beschen-Callahan races are the doubles row, the swim, the rescue board race, the surf dash, the singles row and the can run (a one-man surf dash with the rescue can). Scoring is 5-3-2-1 for the first four places.
The competing teams are defending champion Wildwood Crest, Sea Isle City (the 2017 winner), North Wildwood, Avalon, Upper Township, Stone Harbor and Wildwood.
The event, which began in 1969, honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War.
All the races in the Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational are out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The first three races are the four-person paddle relay, the three-crew surfboat relay and the four-person swim relay. The iron man medley relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a doubles crew) is the fourth race. The final race, the rescue relay, has a swimmer, paddleboarder and crew, and each will bring back a guard waiting at the flag in a simulated rescue.
Scoring is 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
Longport won the team title last year and Brigantine took the crown the previous six years.
The event honors the late Kuhn, a former Brigantine Beach Patrol captain and honorary chief.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.