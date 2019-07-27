Results from North Wildwood’s summer basketball leagues:
3rd-5th grade division
Friday
Dairy Queen 25, Wharf 16: Frank McFillin scored 13 points, and Abigail McFillin added nine for Dairy Queen. Jack McMullin scored six, and Jack Rock and Kevin Sullivan each had three for Wharf.
Capture Photography 23, Optimist Club 13: Kirsten Gibson and Gavin Thibodeau each scored eight for Capture Photography. Maxwell Urbin scored seven, and Rebecca Benichou and Oleksa Domanowski each added three for Optimist Club.
Lizzy’s Ice Cream 12, Ed’s Funcade 10: Sean Eisenhardt scored eight, and Cooper Finn and Jacob Olkowski each added two for Lizzy’s Ice Cream. Emma Contreras, Mason Zuccarello, Stephen Lutjen, and Nick DiLuzio each scored two for Ed’s Funcade.
Keenan’s 25, Rick’s Seafood 20: Cole Zalewski scored 18, and Owen Haughey added four for Keenan’s. Karter Lambert scored 12 and Jack Fullerton three for Rick’s Seafood
6th-8th grade division
Friday
Alumni Grill 40, Randazzo Surf 27: Robert Bonner scored a game-high 14 points, and Grace Sullivan added seven for Alumni Grill. For Randazzo Surf, Yu-Jin Billiris scored 13 and Michael Chase six.
Ed’s Funcade 29, Hassles Ice Cream 29: Carter Short scored 16 and Tyler Rodowicz seven to lead Ed’s Funcade. Quinn Gibson scored 10 points, and Drew Pullano added eight for Hassles Ice Cream.
Maui’s Dog House 33, Think Pink for Pat 29: Ella McCabe scored 12 and Macie McCracken eight for Maui’s Dog House. Brayden Collins scored 14 points and Landen Hart 10 for Think Pink for Pat.
North Wildwood Police 33, Flynn Realty 26: Patrick Bean scored 13 and Kaci Mikulski 11 for North Wildwood Police. for For Flynn Realty, Luke Rachubinski scored nine and Marc-Anthony Gallagher seven.
Don Martin Realty 37, North Wildwood Education Association 32: Joe Shields scored 15 and Matt Melinson 11 for Don Martin Realty. For North Wildwood Education Association, Jamir McNeal scored 17 and Nicholas Cunningham 12.
High School division
Thursday
Bob’s Auto 55, Shoobies 46: Joel Robinson scored 20 and Tommy Bolle nine for Bob’s Auto. Dylan Shead scored 26 and Ryan Quinn seven for Shoobies.
Moose Lodge 33, KO Sports 43: Domenic DeMarco scored 18, and Karl Brown 16 for KO Sports. Jermaine McNeill scored 13 and Jaden Kelly 10 for Moose Lodge.
Men’s division
Wednesday
DeWeese 60, Toro Fence 59: Tommy Bolle scored 16 and Martin Anguelov 14 for DeWeese. Anthony Burr scored 15, and Anthony Porter added 14 for Toro Fence.
Seaport 64, Weiss Realty 62: Matt O’Connor scored 34, and Brian Clarke added 12 for Seaport. Jason Morwell scored 19 and Dylan Shead 14 for Weiss Realty.
