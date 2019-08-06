North Wildwood Recreation Department summer basketball league
3rd-5th grade division championship
Jack McMullin scored eight points and Kevin Sullivan added three to lead Wharf to a 12-7 victory over Capture Photography to capture the title Monday. Gavin Thibodeau scored three points for Capture Photography.
6th-8th grade division championship
Carter Short scored a game-high 13 points, and Tyler Rodowicz added nine to help Ed’s Funcade to a 31-28 victory over North Wildwood Police to win the championship Monday. Mark Stendaro and Patrick McGuinn each scored eight for North Wildwood Police.
Mens division semifinals
Sunday
Seaport 84, Weiss Realty 81: Austin Chabot scored 39, and Matt O’Connor had 16 for Seaport. Ryan Holmes scored 28, and Jerry Weiss added 21 for Weiss Realty.
DeWeese 61, Toro Fence 51: Taj Thweatt scored 32, and Martin Anguelov added nine for DeWeese. Matt Cruz scored 20, and Jeff Sakimura had 13 for Toro Fence.
Note: Seaport and DeWeese will play for the championship.
