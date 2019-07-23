Results from Friday and Sunday’s North Wildwood Recreation Department summer basketball leagues:
3rd-5th grade division
Friday
Wharf 20, Capture Photography 13: Jack McMullin scored eight points for Wharf, and Jack Rock added four. Kirsten Gibson scored seven, and Callan Murtha added two for Capture Photography.
Kennan’s 17, Optimist Club 16: Cole Zalewski scored nine and Caden Briggs four for Kennan’s. Maxwell Urban and Luca DelConte each scored four for Optimist Club.
Dairy Queen 19, Lizzy’s Ice Cream 16: Aidan Cunningham scored a team-leading six, and Abigail McFillin added four for Dairy Queen. Sean Eisenhardt scored seven, and Colin Murphy had six for Lizzy’s Ice Cream.
Rick’s Seafood 25, Ed’s Funcade 24: Karter Lambert scored 13, and Jack Fullerton added seven for Rick’s Seafood. Ethan Vaughn also scored 13, and John Bielec and Michael Wise each had four for Ed’s Funcade.
Men’s division
Sunday
Seaport 78, Toro Fence 77: Austin Chabot scored 32, and Ian Flannery added 19 for Seaport. Matt Cruz scored 32, and Anthony Porter had 19 for Toro Fence.
Weiss Realty 72, Windrift 61: Ryan Holmes scored 22, and Brandon Holmes had 19 for Weiss Realty. Kevin Wright scored 19, and Ray Brown Jr. had 12 for Windrift.
