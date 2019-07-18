Results from Monday and Wednesday's North Wildwood Recreation Department summer basketball leagues:
3rd-5th grade division
Monday
Ed’s Funcade 14, Optimist Club 7: Michael Wise scored eight points, and Vinnie Sweeney added three for Ed’s Funcade. Liam King scored five, and Luca DelConte and and Rebeca Benichou each scored one for Optimist Club.
Wharf 19, Lizzy’s Ice Cream 10: Jack McMullin scored a team-high 14 for Wharf. Laila Fathi and Bobby Meehan each scored two. For Lizzy’s Ice Cream, Jacob Olkowski scored four. by Eagan Rodowicz and Mackenzie Webber each had two.
Capture Photography 14, Rick’s Seafood 5: Devon Mount and Gavin Thibodeau each scored four for Capture Photography. Karter Lambert scored three, and Jack Fullerton had two for Rick’s Seafood.
Dairy Queen 38, Keenan’s 17: Aiden Cunningham scored 10, and Frank McFillin added nine for Dairy Queen. Cole Zalewski scored 10, and Johnny Bean had four for Keenan’s.
6th-8th grade division
Monday
Flynn Realty 34, Think Pink for Pat 31: Luke Ruchubinski scored eight, and David DelConte added seven seven for Flynn Realty. Nathan Dwornik had 16, and Michael Hundzynski added five for Think Pink for Pat.
Maui’s Dog House 31, Don Martin Realty 8: Luke Vaughn had a game-high eight, and and Ella McCabe added five for Maui’s Dog House. Nate Lentz scored four for Don Martin Realty. Nick Stanko and Mackenzie Geiger each scored two.
North Wildwood Police 27, North Wildwood Education Association 20: Patrick McGuinn scored 12, and Julian Williams added four for North Wildwood Police. Chase Witmayer had 10, and Michael Clayton added four for North Wildwood Education.
Randazzo Surf 20, Hassles Ice Cream 12: Yu-Jin Billiris scored eight, and Matthew McNesby had seven for Randazzo Surf. Briello Romeo had five, and Evans Downs added three for Hassles Ice Cream.
Alumni Grill 44, Ed’s Funcade 24: Ty Bonner and Sean Gallagher each scored nine for Alumni Grill. Carter Short scored 10, and Connell Palasky added six for Ed’s Funcade.
High school division
Wednesday
Moose Lodge 54, KO Sports 52: In a game that went to overtime, Jaden Kelly scored 14, and Jermaine McNeill added 13 for Moose Lodge. Domenic DeMarco had 17, and Karl Brown added 16 for KO Sports.
Shoobie’s 56, Bob’s Auto 51: Devon Roach scored 19, and Dylan Shead added 14 for Shoobie’s. Tommy Bolle scored a game-high 26 points, and Joseph Cunningham added 12 for Bob’s Auto.
