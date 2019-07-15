Results from last week's North Wildwood Recreation Department summer basketball leagues:
3rd-5th grade division
Friday
Optimist Club 25, Rick’s Seafood 20: Luca DelConte scored nine points, and Maxwell Urban added eight for Optimist Club. Karter Lambert had 11 points, and Bella Tinneny added four for Rick's Seafood.
Capture Photography 15, Lizzy’s Ice Cream 5: Devon Mount and Moe Raymond each scored five for Capture Photography. Kella Rodowicz and Eagan Rodowicz each scored three for Lizzy’s Ice Cream.
Dairy Queen 20, Ed’s Funcade 13: Abigail McFillin scored eight for Dairy Queen. Frank McFillin and Aidan Cunningham each added four. Vinnie Sweeney scored seven and John Bielec four for Ed’s Funcade.
Keenan’s 22, Wharf 20: Caden Briggs and Cole Zalewski each scored a team-leading 11 for Keenan’s. Jack McMullin scored 13, and Jack Rock added six for Wharf.
6th-8th grade division
Friday
North Wildwood Education Association 34, Ed’s Funcade 32: Jamir McNeal scored 12 points, and Chase Witmayer added eight for North Wildwood. For Eds Funcade, Brianna McFerran scored eight, and Joey Eisenhardt and Carter Short each added six.
Randazzo Surf 39, Flynn Realty 25: Michael Chase scored a team-leading 14, and Yu-Jin Billiris added 10 for Randazzo Surf. David DelConte had a team-leading nine, and Robert Andrews added seven for Flynn Realty.
North Wildwood Police 32, Think Pink for Pat 28: Patrick McGuinn scored 17, and Kaci Mikulski added eight for North Wildwood Police. Brayden Collins scored 17, and Cassidy Hart scored four for Think Pink for Pat.
Maui’s Dog House 34, Hassles Ice Cream 33: Macie McCracken had 11 and Kevin Magee eight for Maui's. Drew Pullano scored a game-high 16, and Sienna Mount added five for Hassles Ice Cream.
Alumni Grill 51, Don Martin Realty 14: Sean Gallagher scored 17, and Patrick DeStephanis added 11 for Alumni Grill. Pat Kearney and Cole Stocks each scored four for Don Martin Realty.
High school division
Thursday
Moose Lodge 55, Bobs Auto 49: Jermaine McNeill had a team-leading 16, and Sean McCurdy added 12 for Moose Lodge. Tommy Bolle scored a game-high 18, and Christian Short added eight for Bob’s Auto.
Shoobie’s 48, KO Sports 43: Dylan Shead scored 19, and Devon Roach added 11 for Shoobies. Joey Andrews had 15 and Karl Brown seven for KO Sports.
Men's league
Wednesday
Windrift 60, Weiss Realty 51: Khile Gibbs scored 26, and Karl Brown added 12 for Windrift. Jerry Weiss had 23, and Dylan Shead added nine for Weiss Realty.
Seaport 61, DeWeese 47: Daquill Gibbs scored 23, and Ian Flannery added 12 for Seaport. Tommy Bolle scored 20, and Martin Angelo scored eight for DeWeese.
