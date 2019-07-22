The Northfield 12-and-under Little League baseball team lost 6-3 to Swedesboro in the Section 4 final Sunday.
On Saturday, Northfield defeated Waterford 6-0 to advance to the final. Finn Haines hit a two-run homer. Luca Bruno and Andrew Gillman each had an RBI.
Jake Blum, the winning pitcher, went five scoreless innings. Brady Arena earned the save.
Earlier this month, Northfield won the District 16 title for the second consecutive season for the first time in its history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.