The Northfield senior softball Little League team won the Section 4 championship Wednesday night, beating Monroe Township in a best-of-three series.
Northfield won the first game 12-5 in Middlesex County, but rain that evening delayed the start of the second game and moved it to Logan Township, 10 miles south in the same county. Northfield took the second game 13-1 in five innings.
Maggie Wilkinson pitched in both games, allowing three runs and striking out 23 total.
In the second game, Northfield totaled 17 hits. Ava Zanara went 4 for 5. Haley DaPrato went 3 for 4 with a double and a solo homer. Annika Asuncion, Megan Tierney, Chloe Vogel and Ryonna Wagner each had stolen bases and drove in multiple runs. Ava Jamison hit two doubles, and Farley O'Brien and Olivia Hull added hits.
Nori Furgeson, Jules McCaffrey and Maddie Jiminez had hits for Monroe Township.
Northfield, coached by manager Mike Tierney and assistants Bob Wilkinson and Andy Asuncion, travels to Secaucus for the state tournament July 13.
