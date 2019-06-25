Northfield swept Absecon in an Atlantic County Baseball League doubleheader Monday. Northfield won 9-5 and then 6-4.
In the first game, Anthony Capasso earned the win. He pitched four no-hit innings and struck out seven.
Juan Mejia hit a three-run homer in the fourth to give Northfield the lead. Mejia went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and scored two runs. Justin Epifanio 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI
For Absecon, Chris Mormile hit a three-run homer.
In the second game, Jack Loefflad doubled and had an RBI for Northfield. Hunter Barbieri had an RBI triple and scored two runs. Tommy Burns went 4 for 4 with an RBI and scored one run.
Northfield’s Jared Kacso pitched six innings and struck out six. He gave up four hits and two walks.
For Absecon, Ray Keelan was 2 for 2, including a home run.
Northfield improved to 12-3, while Absecon fell to 2-11.
Margate Hurricanes 8, Ventnor 2: Winning pitcher Jared Lenko went the distance and struck out 11.
Eric Fitzgerald, Jason Law and Jim Pasquale each hit home runs for league-leading Margate (12-1).
Joe Farrell homered for Ventnor (1-12).
