The future of the Stockton University women's tennis team is bright.
Freshmen Elena Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk, playing first and second singles, respectively, have led the Ospreys to a 7-1 record more than halfway through the regular season.
Coach Harry Silverstein says it's the first time his two best players have been freshmen. According to him, the team was lucky to have landed Nunez.
"She's definitely a possible Division-I player," Silverstein said of Nunez, a native of Spain. "And we just got lucky (with) the fact that she decided to come to Stockton to continue her tennis career."
Nunez, who's from Madrid, attended Rye High School in New York. She reached out to Silverstein about playing for Stockton, and he requested clips of her high school games. When he finally got the video, he was blown away.
"I was amazed how good she was in the video," Silverstein said. "So, I kind of knew that she was a talent (before she came to the campus)."
With van Schalkwyk, the coach relied on word-of-mouth from other coaches in the state. The Paul VI graduate played first singles in high school, and has dominated the second singles slot at the collegiate level.
"The experience has been a lot of fun," van Schalkwyk said on being a leader in her first year with the team. "It was very nerve racking (at first), but I've finally been able to settle in a little bit and I'm just really happy to be around all the other girls."
One day, Silverstein saw the two freshmen, who were roommates during the offseason, hitting together. He then decided to put them together, despite neither having prior doubles experience.
The two are 5-1 in first doubles this season.
"It just worked a lot better than we expected," van Schalkwyk said. "It's been a lot of fun playing with her."
The coach said the chemistry seemed to develop right away.
"They just blended really well together," Silverstein said. "I didn't really have to do much."
The Ospreys finished 10-5 in 2018, and only returned three players from that team. Silverstein said they'll lose at least another five players after this season, but the youth of the skilled freshmen allows them to "build from the bottom, and not the top."
This year, the team's only loss came from New Jersey Athletic Conference powerhouse The College of New Jersey, whose current win streak is more than 200 within the conference.
With TCNJ out of the way, the second half of the season is expected to be even stronger.
"Our toughest match, we have already played," van Schalkwyk said. "I'm very optimistic about the future of the team. We're just getting better every single match."
The Ospreys next play Friday and Saturday at the Goucher Invitational in Baltimore.
