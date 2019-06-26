Ocean City used three pitchers to combine for a one-hitter, beating Hammonton 7-0 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Tuesday night.
Matt Lawler, Brendan Bean and Drew Powell combined for 11 strikeouts as O.C. improved to 6-6.
Sleiter Suriel drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in the first inning. Joe Gallagher drove in two, and Andrew DiPasquale reached base twice and played well on defense.
Brett Uhing had the lone hit for Hammonton (6-7), breaking up the no-hitter in the seventh inning with a single.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.