Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty competes in the individual medley. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Brigantines's Andy Thomas competes in the 200 individual medley. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219.
Wildwood Crest competes Brett competes in the butterfly in the 200 relay. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219.
Wildwood Crest competes Brett competes in the butterfly in the 200 relay. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty competes in the individual medley. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
North Wildwood’s Luke Snyder wins the 200 freestyle.. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
North Wildwood's Luke Snyder wins the 200 freestyle. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219.
Brigantines’s Andy Thomas competes in the 200 individual medleyThe South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Crest competes Brett competes in the butterfly in the 200 relay. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
OCEAN CITY — Despite some good performances by other beach patrols, nothing could stop Ocean City from winning its 11th straight team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships on Sunday night.
Ocean City took first place in six of the 12 races at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center to dominate the team scoring with 93 points. O.C.'s Cristian Bell led the way as he did the backstroke leg of the winning 200-meter freestyle relay to start off the meet and added victories in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
Ocean City's Erin Murphy won the women's 100 freestyle. The home patrol widened its lead toward the end by winning the final two races, the women's 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Brigantine and Sea Isle City tied for second place with 60 points apiece. Wildwood Crest placed fourth with 31 points and Margate was fifth with 28. Ten South Jersey beach patrols competed.
"Another year our swimmers came through," Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. "Team depth helps us to get it. We started off with a good relay, and that gave us a good point buffer. We didn't score in only one event. It was a fast meet with a lot of (NCAA) Division I swimmers. We're pleased to come out on top again."
Bell combined with Winchester Ployratana, Brian McGroarty and Erik Truong to win the 200 medley relay. O.C.'s winning women's 200 medley relay team consisted of Grace Curry, Tori Delusant, Maci Denn and Murphy. McGroarty and Ployratana won the 400 freestyle relay with Liam Garbutt and Pierre Keonig.
Brigantine's Andy Thomas was voted the Most Valuable Swimmer. Thomas, 19, won the 100 breaststroke by 6 inches, the 200 individual medley and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay. The other relay members were Michael Brooks, Luke Emig and Steven Nguyen.
North Wildwood’s Luke Snyder wins the 200 freestyle.. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty competes in the individual medley. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Brigantines’s Andy Thomas competes in the 200 individual medleyThe South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Brigantines’s Andy Thomas competes in the 200 individual medleyThe South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Crest competes Brett competes in the butterfly in the 200 relay. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
North Wildwood’s Luke Snyder wins the 200 freestyle.. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty competes in the individual medley. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Brigantines’s Andy Thomas competes in the 200 individual medleyThe South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Brigantines’s Andy Thomas competes in the 200 individual medleyThe South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Crest competes Brett competes in the butterfly in the 200 relay. The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Championships were held in the Ocean City Aquatic Center Sunday July 21, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
"It felt really good today," said Thomas, a Horsham, Pennsylvania, resident. "I was hitting some of my in-season (pool) times, and I've only been training in the ocean. It feels great to get it (the Most Valuable Swimmer award)."
North Wildwood's Luke Snyder, the MVS at last year's meet, had good results Sunday, too, winning the 200 freestyle by 6 inches and the 100 freestyle. Ryan Pedrick gave Sea Isle City a win by 0.36 seconds in the 50 freestyle.
Results
200 medley relay: 1. Ocean City (Cristian Bell, Winchester Ployratana, Brian McGroarty, Erik Truong) 1:50.40; 2. Wildwood Crest 1:53.34; 3. Sea Isle City 1:55.49.
200 freestyle: 1. Luke Snyder, North Wildwood 2:00.78; 2. Liam Garbutt, Ocean City 2:01.44; 3. Will Lukens, Avalon 2:12.50.
50 freestyle: 1. Ryan Pedrick, Sea Isle City 24.18; 2. Joe Rogers, Margate 24.54; 3. Ventnor 24.88.
200 individual medley: 1. Andy Thomas, Brigantine 2:12.16; 2. Brian McGroarty, Ocean City 2:15.90; 3. Brendan Lewis, Wildwood 2:25.24.
Women's 100 freestyle: 1. Erin Murphy, Ocean City 1:01.08; 2. Christina Paspalas, Sea Isle City 1:02.14; 3. Caitlin Moore, Brigantine 1:04.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Brigantine (Andy Thomas, Michael Brooks, Luke Emig, Steven Nguyen) 1:40.56; 2. Ocean City 1:42.10; 3. Wildwood Crest 1:43.58.
100 butterfly: 1. Cristian Bell, Ocean City 58.69; 2. Joe Rogers, Margate 59.18; 3. K. Wallace, Atlantic City 1:02.56.
100 freestyle: 1. Luke Snyder, North Wildwood 53.64; 2. Brian McGroarty, Ocean City 55.16; 3. Ventnor 55.31.
100 backstroke: 1. Cristian Bell, Ocean City 59.29; 2. Jon Burkett, Wildwood Crest 1:00.29; 3. Kevin Del Giorno, Avalon 1:03.99.
100 breaststroke: 1. Andy Thomas, Brigantine 1:05.33; 2. Erik Truong, Ocean City 1:05.97; 3. Jerry Joyce, Sea Isle City 1:14.04.
Women's 200 medley relay: 1. Ocean City (Grace Curry, Tori Delusant, Maci Denn, Erin Murphy) 2:11.71; 2. Sea Isle City 2:14.86; 3. Brigantine 2:22.21.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Ocean City (Brian McGroarty, Winchester Ployratana, Liam Garbutt, Pierre Keonig) 3:43.72; 2. Brigantine 3:44.70; 3. Sea Isle City 3:56.95.
