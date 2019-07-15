The fifth annual Red Bull Surf and Rescue, a team competition for top lifeguards, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the North Carolina Avenue beach in Atlantic City.
The event will feature 40 four-person teams from New Jersey and other Eastern states. At least one lifeguard on each team must be female. There will be three elimination rounds and a championship round.
"This will be the most spectator-friendly lifeguard event in some time," race director Stephen Del Monte said. "The M-shaped course will make it easy to see. And we brought the boats back this year (surf boats were not part of last year's race format)."
Del Monte said the winning beach patrol will receive a Yamaha WaveRunner valued at $10,000.
The first round is a swim relay, and round two is a paddleboard relay. In round three, a swimmer and then a paddleboarder from each remaining team will race, and a doubles crew will finish the heat.
In the final round, a swimmer will race to a buoy. A paddler will do the same, and they then paddle in together. A doubles crew will finish the race, with one rower jumping out of the boat and running to the line.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol won last year in a competition that was shortened to two rounds due to lightning.
