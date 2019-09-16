Ryan Saul, a senior defender with the University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team, has the Minutemen off to a 4-1 start this season.
Saul, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from the Petersburg section of Upper Township, had an assist in a 6-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday. It was the third assist of the season for the 6-foot-3 back.
UMass has allowed just one goal this season, having outscored its opponents 12-1.
Saul was The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a senior in 2015. He helped the Red Raiders advance to their third straight South Jersey Group III final appearance. O.C. won the sectional title in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Hunter Paone (Ocean City) had two assists, and twin Trevor Paone (Ocean City) had onein East Stroudsburg’s 7-0 win over Felician.
Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made six saves in his first shutout of the season for Cabrini, a 0-0 tie with Cairn.
Josiah Nistorenko (Ocean City) scored in Cairn’s 3-1 loss to Lancaster Bible. He had an assist in a 7-0 win over Valley Forge.
Josh Richards (Mainland Regional) had an assist in DeSales’ 3-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Billy Farnan (Ocean City) had a goal in FDU-Florham’s 5-4 loss to The College of New Jersey. He had an assist in a 5-1 win over City College of New York.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) had an assist in Ramapo’s 1-1 tie with Skidmore. He scored in a 1-1 tie with Moravian.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland) made six saves in Stevenson’s 3-2 loss to Gettysburg.
Tom Vieyra (Oakcrest) had an assist in Williamson’s 3-2 win overtime loss to Penn State-Mont Alto. He had three goals in a 3-1 win over PSU-Scranton.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Binghamton’s 2-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Tia Dupont (Our Lady of Mercy) had two assists in Miami’s 4-0 win over Stetson.
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) had a goal and two assists in Monmouth’s 4-0 win over Texas.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) had an assist in Temple’s 1-1 tie with Rider.
Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) had an assist in Charleston Southern’s 2-1 loss to Kennesaw State. She had an assist in a 3-1 win over Alabama State.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored in Cairn’s 2-0 win over Penn State-Abington.
Marissa McGaffney (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Drew’s 6-0 win over Delaware Valley.
Sarah Tomasello (Cedar Creek) scored in Ramapo’s 5-2 win over State Island. She had an assist in a 3-0 win over Cedar Crest.
Despina Lianidis (Mainland) had an assist in The College of New Jersey’s 3-1 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.
In Widener’s 2-0 win over Neumann, Bryanna Garcia (Hammonton) had an assist, and Ashton Houbary (Vineland) played a scoreless half in goal.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made nine saves in Lehigh’s 4-2 loss to Richmond. She made six saves for her second shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Georgetown.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored in Kutztown’s 3-2 win over Shippensburg.
Abby Thompson (Middle Township) scored in Limestone’s 8-0 win over Converse.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) scored in Delaware Valley’s 7-0 win over Bryn Athyn.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored in FDU-Florham’s 2-1 win over Ramapo. She scored in a 2-1 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made six saves in Montclair State’s 2-1 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two assists in Neumann’s 5-3 loss to Notre Dame (Maryland).
Brianna Nicholas (Lower Cape May) scored in Ursinus’ 5-1 win over Elizabethtown. She scored in a 5-2 win over Washington and Lee.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 3-2 loss to York.
Men’s cross country
Alvernia’s Tyler Barrett (Oakcrest) was 58th with a 5K time of 18 minutes, 19 seconds at the Hood Blazer Twilight.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) was fourth for Georgetown, running a 5K time of 21:11.6 at the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invitational.
Emily Forester (Mainland) was 10th (16:16.79) for the host Lions at the TCNJ XC Invitational 4K.
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) was 13th (24:01.5) for Ursinus at the Penn State Abington Invitational 5K.
Women’s tennis
Rutgers’ Tess Fisher (Vineland) won the consolation round of the Bonnswang Singles Draw at the Princeton Invitational held over the weekend. After dropping her first match, she won 7-6, 6-3 and 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 in the consolation bracket.
Women’s golf
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Rookie of the Week on Wednesday for shooting a 13-over-par 85 in her collegiate debut, tying her for sixth place, at the Mount Union’s Fall Invitational on Sept. 8.
On Sunday, she led her team and finished second overall at the Grove City Invitational. Westminster won both events to open its season.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-2 win over American International. She had seven kills in a 3-0 win over Le Moyne. She had nine in a 3-1 loss to Franklin Pierce. She had seven kills in a 3-1 loss to Adelphi.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had 11 kills and three digs in Maine Maritime’s 3-1 win over Merchant Marine. She had six kills in a 3-0 win over Maritime (New York). She had eight kills in a 3-0 win over Massachusetts Maritime.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had eight kills in Ramapo’s 3-0 win over St. Joseph’s Long Island.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-1 win over Penn State-Abington, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had 11 kills and 10 digs, sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had 11 kills and nine digs, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) had 16 kills.
In a 3-0 win over Immaculata, Morgan Mullihan had five kills and seven digs. Jamie Mulligan had seven kills and six digs, and Erskine had six kills and three digs. In a 3-2 loss to Widener, Morgan Mulligan had 11 kills and 16 digs. Jamie Mulligan added six kills, and Erskine had nine kills and five digs.
