Wildwood Crest triathlete Joe Maloy is racing again.
Maloy, who was the top American finisher at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, returned to competition Sunday with a third-place finish at the St. Anthony's Triathlon in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Fellow 2016 Olympian Ben Kanute of Phoenix won the event, completing the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40K bike and 10K run in one hour, 46 minutes, 3 seconds. Jason West, from Boulder, Colorado, took second in 1:47:58 and Maloy was third in 1:48:34.
"Smiling because today's been a good day," Maloy, 33, posted on Instagram. "Grateful to be back on a race course after life took me away for a few years. Finishing 3rd behind two great competitors was a nice bonus!"
Sunday's race was his first in over two years.
He turned in a terrific effort in the Summer Olympics in 2016. Maloy placed 23rd overall out of 55 competitors after finishing the 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run in 1:48:30. The race was held at Copacabana Beach in Rio.
The 2004 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate and former member of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol retired from competitive racing in March of 2017, citing the desire to pursue other interests.
