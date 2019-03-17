Former longtime Ocean City resident Renee Tomlin finished second at the Triathlon World Cup on Saturday in Mooloolaba, Australia.
It was her first triathlon of the 2019 season. Tomlin, 30, finished the International Triathlon Union race in 58 minutes, 21 seconds — six seconds behind winner Ashleigh Gentle, of Australia.
The course, on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, included a 750-meter ocean swim, a 20K bike segment and a 5K run.
Tomlin tweeted, “Thankful for my health and belief from my support team back home. 2nd today to world champ & world class gal @AshleighGentle.”
Tomlin ran the 5K in 17:02. Overall, she finished four seconds ahead of third-place finisher Angelica Olmo, of Italy.
The 2006 Ocean City High School graduate and former Georgetown University runner earned her ninth career podium (top-three) finish on the ITU World Cup circuit.
In October, Tomlin told The Press she hopes a strong effort in 2019 will help her chances of making the U.S. Olympic Team, which will compete in Tokyo in 2020. In addition to the individual men’s and women’s races, there will be a mixed relay for the first time in the Olympics.
“Adding the mixed relay is huge for the sport,” Tomlin said. “I would love to be part of that. I’ve always enjoyed competing in relays.”
Tomlin won the Sarasota-Bradenton ITU Triathlon World Cup race in Florida on Oct. 13, her fourth ITU win overall and first since 2017. She missed most of the 2018 season with a stress fracture in her left foot.
She lives and trains in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tomlin was a swimming, cross country and track field standout for the Red Raiders,
