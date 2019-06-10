Olympic triathlete Joe Maloy continued his comeback Sunday with a second-place finish in the renowned Escape from Alcatrez triathlon in San Francisco.
Maloy, a Wildwood Catholic High School graduate who grew up in Wildwood Crest, completed the 1.5-mile swim, 18-mile bike and eight-mile run in two hours, 17 seconds. Ben Knute, Maloy's U.S. teammate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, won the event for the second straight year in 1:59:22.
"Not quite golden today, but I'm really proud of this 2nd place finish," Maloy wrote on Instagram Sunday.
Maloy was in third place at Alcatraz after the first two legs behind Kanute and Australian Josh Amberger as the group headed toward a tough run that includes a 400-step climb up a cliff that is called the "Equinox Sand Ladder." Maloy completed the run in 43:55, tops among all competitors.
Maloy, 33, was competing in the Escape from Alcatraz for the first time since he won the race in 2016. The former member of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol retired from competitive racing in March of 2017, citing the desire to pursue other interests.
"After the Olympics, I needed some time away from triathlon to try and figure things out," Maloy said in April. "Triathlon was my entire life. My self-worth and my identity were tied to it."
He worked in New York City for eight months but soon began to get the urge to get back to swimming, biking and running. He moved back to the triathlon-mad city of San Diego in January and began to train again.
Sunday's race was his second in his comeback. He resumed career in April with a third-place effort in the St. Anthony's Triathlon in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"Special shout out to anyone out there searching for the courage to be on him or herself," Maloy wrote Sunday. "Invest in your strengths, your talents, and what makes you feel alive. And when it's not right for you - change it."
