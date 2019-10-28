Stockton University junior Emily Sullivan was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference women's volleyball Player Player of the Week on Monday.
Sullivan had 68 assists, 22 kills, 19 digs, five aces and four blocks in two matches last week — a 3-0 win over William Paterson University and a 3-2 win over Eastern University.
The Ospreys (26-2) extended their winning streak to 19 matches.
Sullivan had a career-high 16 kills against Eastern. The junior added 43 assists and 16 digs in the victory. She had 25 assists, six kills, four aces and three digs against William Paterson.
Sullivan began this week ranked third in the NJAC in assist (9.10 aps) and fourth in hitting percentage (.341). She has career-highs in assists (983), digs, (261), kills (163) and blocks (39).
Sullivan is fifth in program history with 2,612 career assists.
Women's soccer: Stockton lost 1-0 to Washington College in a nonconference match Sunday in Chestertown, Maryland.
With 28 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in regulation, Rachel Chatfield scored on a free kick from 35 yards out for Washington (5-7-3). Washington had two shots on goal, the Ospreys one.
The Ospreys' Madison Dorney had the lone scoring opportunity with 11:21 remaining, but her shot was stopped by Washington's Annalie Buscarino.
Olivia Harris made one save for Stockton (13-3-2, 5-1-2 New Jersey Athletic Conference).
The Ospreys are third in the conference, behind first-place The College of New Jersey (13-1-1, 7-0-1) and Montclair State (11-5-2, 6-1-1). Stockton lost 2-1 to Montclair on Oct. 19.
Stockton concludes it regular season when it hosts NJAC rival Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.